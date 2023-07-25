Jigyanshushri Mahanta
WWE Raw Results: Judgement Day stands tall ahead of SummerSlam
The July 24 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw kicked off with The Judgement Day getting confronted by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.
Beck Lynch defeated Zoey Stark in the first official match of RAW and fixed a rematch against Trish Strauss.
Cody Rhodes reacted to Brock Lesnar's attack on him in the previous episode of Raw.
Dominik Mysterio then defeated Sami Zayn in the NXT North American championship match.
Up next, Bronson Reed defeated Tomosso Ciampa on WWE Monday Night Raw.
Rhea Ripley then injured Liv Morgan's arm by attacking her with a chair.
Going ahead, Logan Paul accepted Ricochet's challenger for a match at WWE SummerSlam 2023.
Damian Priest earned a win over Apollo Crew in the next segment of Raw.
Up next, Drew McIntyre earned a victory over Finn Balor.
Seth Rollins was stomped down by The Judgement Day in the final segment of RAW after signing the contract for a SummerSlam match against Finn Balor.
