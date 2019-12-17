Aleister Black Given A Clean Bill Of Health After Brutal Match Against Buddy Murphy At TLC

All the Aleister Black fans, rejoice. The wrestler has been given a clean bill of health. He has been cleared to return to the ring. After his win against Buddy Murphy on TLC PPV, it seemed like Aleister Black had suffered from a broken nose. Though Aleister Black was not booked on RAW on Monday night, an online portal reported that Aleister Black has been given the green light to get back into the ring.

WWE TLC: Aleister Black injury

As for Aleister Black, he has not commented on the match that left him bloody. Aleister Black posted a black and white photo of himself on Twitter. He is standing in the ring with a bloody nose. Meanwhile, his opponent Buddy Murphy also took to Twitter. He said that he had picked a fight and received one in return.

No Tables, No Ladders, No Chairs NEEDED! I picked the fight! The fight was given! Blood was spilt! #WWETLC — Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) December 16, 2019

Aleister Black vs Buddy Murphy - voted as best

After the TLC event on Sunday Night, WWE had asked fans to vote for their favourite match of the PPV. A majority of the fans picked the Aleister Black versus Buddy Murphy match as their favourite. 40% of the fans voted for the Black vs Murphy match, while 30% picked the match that saw WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane defeating Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch as their favourite.

Which was your favorite match at #WWETLC? — WWE (@WWE) December 16, 2019

Watch Aleister Black vs Buddy Murphy at WWE TLC