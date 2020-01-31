CM Punk Wants To Become The New WWE Co-president After Barrios And Wilson Quit

WWE is currently going through a major corporate shake-up. It has led to the departure of WWE co-presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson. The two are no longer a part of the WWE Board of Directors. They had served there for almost ten years. WWE recently released a press release which revealed that Frank A. Riddick III will work as the interim Chief Financial Officer. The release also stated that the company is searching for a permanent CFO and a Chief Revenue Officer. Riddick will report directly to WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon.

CM Punk jokes about the corporate shake-up

After hearing the news that WWE is looking for new top officials, WWE Backstage analyst and former WWE Champion CM Punk showed his interest in the position. CM Punk took to Twitter and sarcastically wrote, "How do I interview?" One fan liked CM Punk’s comment and replied that Punk would quit the job in one week. CM Punk responded saying that the severance pay will be huge. CM Punk then responded to many fans and talked about the corporate shake-up.

But think of the severance pay! — player/coach (@CMPunk) January 30, 2020

Vince McMahon talks about the departure of George Barrios and Michelle Wilson

After the shake-up, Vince McMahon talked about the departure of George Barrios and Michelle Wilson. He thanked the former officials for their contributions. Vince McMahon said that he is thankful for everything the two did for the company. He said that he was grateful to work with them.

"I am grateful for all that was accomplished during their tenure, but the Board and I decided a change was necessary as we have different views on how best to achieve our strategic priorities moving forward,” said Vince McMahon.

