John Cena Advises The New Day's Big E About Using A Specific Cuss Word

Big E (part of The New Day) recently stated that WWE superstar John Cena advised him about using a specific word on WWE television. It was a cuss word - a**.

According to the 16-time World Champion, superstars should only say “a**” when they are trying to show the audience that they are prepared for a fight. Big E stated that John Cena had advised him about how to behave for a promo. The debate came up when the New Day were confused whether they can use the "a**" word on a podcast. Later on, Big E remembered his conversation with John Cena.

The New Day’s WWE status

In WWE’s tour of Australia in October 2019, Xavier Woods suffered an Achilles injury and he had stated his fear of being out for a year. Meanwhile, Big E and Kofi Kingston regained the WWE SmackDown Tag Team titles from The Revival in November 2019. Currently, they are involved with Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown.

