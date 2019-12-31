The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

John Cena Advises The New Day's Big E About Using A Specific Cuss Word

WWE News

Big E (part of The New Day) recently stated that WWE superstar John Cena advised him about using a specific word on WWE television. It was a cuss word - a**.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
John Cena

Big E (part of The New Day) recently stated that WWE superstar John Cena advised him about using a specific word on WWE television. It was a cuss word - a**.

Also Read | John Cena Hails 9-year-old With Dyslexia Who Created His Mosaic With Rubik's Cubes

Also Read | Rhea Ripley Hailed As 'the Next Rock, John Cena, Batista' By Mark Henry

According to the 16-time World Champion, superstars should only say “a**” when they are trying to show the audience that they are prepared for a fight. Big E stated that John Cena had advised him about how to behave for a promo. The debate came up when the New Day were confused whether they can use the "a**" word on a podcast. Later on, Big E remembered his conversation with John Cena.

Also Read | John Cena Likely To Face Lars Sullivan At Wrestlemania 36 After 15-month Hiatus: Report

Also Read | 'Fast And Furious 9' Star John Cena Admits Being A BTS Army Member

The New Day’s WWE status

In WWE’s tour of Australia in October 2019, Xavier Woods suffered an Achilles injury and he had stated his fear of being out for a year. Meanwhile, Big E and Kofi Kingston regained the WWE SmackDown Tag Team titles from The Revival in November 2019. Currently, they are involved with Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown.

Also Read | John Cena Is Reportedly Willing To Do Something Substantial At WrestleMania 36

Also Read |  WWE Throwback: Roman Reigns Returns To Help John Cena Defeat Seth Rollins At TLC 2014

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
GEN RAWAT'S FINAL SPEECH AS COAS
HARDEEP SINGH DENIES SHUT DOWN
CONGRESS QUESTIONS CDS APPOINTMENT
YES TO A SEQUEL OF CHANDRAMUKHI?
CRICKETERS & CELEBS MISS MS DHONI
UNICEF'S EFFORTS IN WEST BENGAL