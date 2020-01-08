The Debate
King Corbin Compares NFL With WWE, Says Both Demand Commitment And Dedication

WWE News

King Corbin spoke to a publication about his transition from NFL to WWE. According to him, NFL and professional wrestling demanded commitment and dedication.

King Corbin

WWE star Baron Corbin (aka King of the Ring) aspired of making it in the NFL. In a recent interview ahead of a playoff between his home team Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans, King Corbin spoke to a publication about his transition from NFL to WWE. According to King Corbin, NFL and professional wrestling both demand commitment and dedication.

NFL and WWE are similar: King Corbin

King Corbin said that there are similarities between the two sports. He said that with thousands of college football players aspiring to make it in the NFL, it required an enormous amount of dedication to find that level of success. King Corbin said that understanding the grind needed to make it to the NFL helped him while transitioning to WWE. King Corbin said that for several professional wrestlers, making it to WWE was like the ‘NFL dream’. He felt having the right mentality is essential to succeed in both sports.

Talking to ChiefsWire, King Corbin said that anyone who makes it to the top cannot afford to get complacent due to the continuous competition and new challengers arriving on the scene every day.

He added that the mentality to be at the top of one's game is what made stars like Seth Rollins, Tom Brady and Michael Jordan so unique. King Corbin is counted as one of the best heels in the WWE business. 

