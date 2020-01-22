Lana Slams Critics Who Insulted Her Storyline With A Blunt Twitter Post

Lana recently made an in-ring debut in WWE RAW. She teamed up with her on-screen partner Bobby Lashley on WWE RAW for a Mixed Tag Team match. They defeated Liv Morgan and Rusev (ex-husband of Lana) on January 20, 2019, WWE RAW episode.

Also Read | Is Lana Married To Fellow WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley?

Lana's tweet after her win

People have told me, I’m not athletic, I’m not a good wrestler, I’m not a star, I’m ugly, and I proved everyone wrong by main eventing Monday Night Raw and WINNING !!! I am a role model to children to not listen to your naysayers and passionately pursue your dreams ! — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) January 21, 2020

Also Read | WWE News: Lana Insults Rusev For Hitting On Hollywood Actress Sharon Stone

Now, Lana has posted a tweet slamming the WWE critics. Lana has often been criticised for her current storyline.

Also Read | Becky Lynch, Lana And Sasha Banks To Get A Pay Raise: Report

I hate to rub it in all my haters & naysayers faces right now but MY wedding on #Raw was the highest part of #MondayNightRAW going up 40 percent from the rest of the show & the highest ratings of the year ! #LanaAndLashleyWedding #Lana #movingtheneedle — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) January 1, 2020

Also Read | Liv Morgan Stuns Fans By Revealing Intimate Photos And Videos With Lana On Social Media

Lana wrote about naysayers insulting her in the past. Lana also termed herself as a role model for all the children around her. She made the statement after she won the first match on WWE RAW.

Also Read | Royal Rumble 2020: Updated List Of Superstars From WWE RAW To Enter The 30-man Match

Just to bring to the @WWEUniverse attention that I’m the greatest @WWE Superstar of all time ! My in ring debut was at Wrestlemania 32 infront of 101,000 people. My singles debut was for the #SDLive Championship at Money In The Bank & now I’m a #HistoryMaker on #Raw ! pic.twitter.com/cfAot6M8zK — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) January 22, 2020

Also Read | Vince McMahon Wants 'More Crazy Stories' After Lana And Liv Morgan Angle Was Liked By Fans