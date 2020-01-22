The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Lana Slams Critics Who Insulted Her Storyline With A Blunt Twitter Post

WWE News

Lana recently made an in-ring debut in WWE RAW. She teamed up with her on-screen partner Bobby Lashley on WWE RAW for a Mixed Tag Team match. Keep reading.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lana

Lana recently made an in-ring debut in WWE RAW. She teamed up with her on-screen partner Bobby Lashley on WWE RAW for a Mixed Tag Team match. They defeated Liv Morgan and Rusev (ex-husband of Lana) on January 20, 2019, WWE RAW episode.

Also Read | Is Lana Married To Fellow WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley?

Lana's tweet after her win

Also Read | WWE News: Lana Insults Rusev For Hitting On Hollywood Actress Sharon Stone

Now, Lana has posted a tweet slamming the WWE critics. Lana has often been criticised for her current storyline.

Also Read | Becky Lynch, Lana And Sasha Banks To Get A Pay Raise: Report

Also Read | Liv Morgan Stuns Fans By Revealing Intimate Photos And Videos With Lana On Social Media

Lana wrote about naysayers insulting her in the past. Lana also termed herself as a role model for all the children around her. She made the statement after she won the first match on WWE RAW.

Also Read | Royal Rumble 2020: Updated List Of Superstars From WWE RAW To Enter The 30-man Match

Also Read | Vince McMahon Wants 'More Crazy Stories' After Lana And Liv Morgan Angle Was Liked By Fans

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP: 'WE ARE USED TO LAL MIRCHI'
CONG RELEASES LIST OF CAMPAIGNERS
BJP'S QUESTION ON UDDHAV AYODYHA
KEJRIWAL LAUDS MP GOVT'S SYSTEM
SHIV SENA REFUTES CONGRESS
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA