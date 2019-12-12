Becky Lynch Reveals Compelling Reason For Not Being Active On Social Media Anymore

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and former WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins recently graced the WWE Gorilla Position Live at The O2, London. Lynch talked about a lot of topics and she opened up on why she is not much active on social media. Her reasons could be considered compelling.

"I've said the fight that I want. I have one last debt to collect." - @BeckyLynchWWE#RAW pic.twitter.com/jVM47kjGc3 — WWE (@WWE) December 4, 2019

Becky Lynch: Social media is unimportant

Becky Lynch stated that earlier, she was on social media to establish herself. Lynch, who is also popularly known as 'The Man', said that now the case is different with her because there is a point where people get tired of the same thing and start rolling their eyes. Lynch suggested that she has reached a certain level where she doesn't find it essential to be active on social media.

“With the social media stuff I was trying to establish myself. But I don’t do that as much now, you can’t have too much of a good thing before people roll their eyes and now I feel like I don’t need to use that method to establish myself as I’m at a certain level.” pic.twitter.com/4wDl0PbHHl — Dan ‎✪ 🇮🇪 [Wrestling Fan] (@danthegrapsfan) December 11, 2019

Becky Lynch social media: Famous feuds

Becky Lynch’s rise saw her being more active on social media. She effectively used social media to establish her name over her matches and feuds at the start of SummerSlam 2018. 'The Man' targetted Ronda Rousey as she got into a heated banter with her on Twitter. Becky Lynch also targetted Ronda Rousey's husband, Travis Browne.

