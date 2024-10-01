Published 19:49 IST, October 1st 2024
'You're talking about a man..': Gavaskar Carves Out Major Flaw in India's Incredible Win Over BAN
Buoyed by the exceptional effort by the batsmen, bowlers complemented them on Day 5 as they restricted Bangladesh to a meagre score of 146, leaving a wee 95.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Sunil Gavaskar, Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir | Image: BCCI and PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
19:49 IST, October 1st 2024