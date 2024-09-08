sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | Manipur Attacks | #JusticeforAbhaya | Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | Sunita Williams |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • Navdeep Saini Recreates Balwinder Singh Sandhu's Iconic 1983 World Cup Final Ball In Duleep Trophy

Published 19:31 IST, September 8th 2024

Navdeep Saini Recreates Balwinder Singh Sandhu's Iconic 1983 World Cup Final Ball In Duleep Trophy

Ace pacer Navdeep Saini recreated the iconic Balwinder Singh Sandhu ball to Gordon Greenidge in the 1983 World Cup final during their Duleep Trophy fixture.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Navdeep Saini recreates Balwinder Singh Sandhu's iconic ball
Navdeep Saini recreates Balwinder Singh Sandhu's iconic ball | Image: X/Screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

19:31 IST, September 8th 2024