Advertisement

The second match of their five-match T20I series between these two teams will take place at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, as part of New Zealand's ongoing tour of Pakistan. There were only two balls bowled in the first game of this series, which resulted in a washout. Prior to the huge ICC match, Pakistan under Babar will be trying to gather some momentum and put the Kiwis to the test.

Conversely, despite having many players participating in the IPL, New Zealand has not travelled with their strongest team. With their roster choices, both teams will try to raise some good energy ahead of the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup and find answers to a lot of issues. Will the hosts be able to put up with the inexperienced guests, or are we in for a surprise?

Advertisement

Also Read: 'He has the intimidation': KL Rahul reveals LSG bowlers felt the pressure when MS Dhoni came to bat

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know

When will the Pakistan vs New Zealand take place?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand match will commence on Saturday, April 20th, 2024. The match will begin at 08:00 PM IST onwards

Advertisement

Where will the Pakistan vs New Zealand take place?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand will be hosted at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Advertisement

How to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lank Live telecast in India?

Fans in India cannot watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand live telecast since there is no official TV broadcaster

Advertisement

How to watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming via the Fancode app and website.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'Which is why there is...': CSK head coach opens up about the severity of MS Dhoni's knee problems

How to watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming in Pakistan?

Fans in Sri Lanka can watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming via Geo Super, ARY Sports HD and Tamasha.

How to watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming in South Africa?

Fans in South Africa can watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming via Super Sports.

How to watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming in other areas?

South Africa: Super Sports

North America: Sling TV - Willow TV

Advertisement

Caribbean: Flow Sports

MENA & South East Asia: Cricbuzz

Advertisement

Australia: Fox Sports

UK: ARY Digital

Advertisement

ROTW: Sports Central

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Full Squad

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohmmad Amir, Muhammad Irfan Niazi, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Zaman Khan

New Zealand: Michael Bracewell (captain), Tom Blundell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Zak Foulkes, Jimmy Neesham, Will O'Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi