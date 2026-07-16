Samsung Music Studio 5 and Music Studio 7 Wi-Fi Speakers Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 27,900

Samsung has launched its new Music Studio Series of Wi-Fi speakers in India, expanding its home audio portfolio with two models, the Music Studio 5 and Music Studio 7. The new speakers combine a design-focused aesthetic with immersive audio capabilities and smart connectivity. They can also integrate with compatible Samsung TVs and soundbars, allowing users to build larger connected home audio setups.

Samsung Music Studio 7 Offers 3.1.1-Channel Audio

The Music Studio 7, carrying the model number LS70H, is the more advanced of the two new speakers. It delivers 3.1.1-channel spatial audio using left, front, right and top-firing speakers. The configuration is designed to create a more immersive three-dimensional sound experience.

Samsung has equipped the speaker with its Audio Lab Pattern Control Technology, which is claimed to reduce signal overlap and improve sound directionality. The Music Studio 7 also features AI Dynamic Bass Control, designed to produce deeper bass while minimising distortion.

It can function as a standalone wireless speaker or work alongside compatible Samsung TVs and other Samsung audio products as part of a larger sound system.

Advertisement

Music Studio 5 Focuses on Compact Design

The Music Studio 5, or LS50H, takes a more compact approach and is designed for users who want their speakers to blend more naturally with their home interiors.

The speaker features a woofer and two tweeters alongside a built-in waveguide. Samsung says the audio system has been tuned by its Audio Lab to deliver balanced and clear sound. Like the Music Studio 7, it also uses AI Dynamic Bass Control to enhance lower frequencies while reducing distortion.

Advertisement

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi casting, Bluetooth with Samsung Seamless Codec, access to music streaming services and voice controls.

Designed by Erwan Bouroullec

Samsung has also placed considerable emphasis on the physical design of the Music Studio Series. Both speakers were designed by Erwan Bouroullec and feature what Samsung calls an iconic dot design, inspired by universal symbols found across music and art.

Q-Symphony Connects Up to Five Audio Devices

The Music Studio Series supports Samsung's Q-Symphony technology, allowing users to connect the speakers with compatible Samsung TVs and other audio products. According to Samsung, users can pair up to five sound devices with a Samsung TV, with Q-Symphony optimising channel distribution across the connected devices to create a more immersive audio experience.

The speakers also integrate with the SmartThings app. Users can manage sound settings, control group playback and access supported music streaming services through the platform.

Price and Availability