Apple's Foldable iPhone Ultra May Pack a Bigger Battery Than Expected, New Leak Claims

Apple's first foldable iPhone, widely rumoured to be called the iPhone Ultra, could feature a significantly larger battery than previously expected, according to a new leak. If accurate, the move would address one of the biggest concerns surrounding foldable smartphones: battery life.

The latest information suggests Apple is aiming to deliver all-day battery life despite the phone's ultra-thin foldable design, potentially giving it an edge over some existing foldables.

Bigger Battery, Longer Endurance

According to the leak, the iPhone Ultra is expected to house a battery of around 5,000mAh, making it one of the largest batteries ever used in an iPhone. While foldable smartphones typically struggle to accommodate larger batteries because of their complex hinge mechanisms and slim profiles, Apple is reportedly redesigning the internal layout to maximise battery capacity without making the device significantly thicker.

If the leak proves accurate, the iPhone Ultra could outperform many current foldables in terms of endurance.

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Thin Design Still Expected

Despite the larger battery, Apple is still expected to make the iPhone Ultra one of its thinnest devices. Previous reports have suggested the phone could measure less than 5mm when unfolded, making it slimmer than many competing foldables while featuring a book-style design with a large internal display.

The combination of a thin chassis and a high-capacity battery would represent one of Apple's biggest engineering challenges yet.

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Built Around Apple's New Silicon

Battery life is unlikely to depend solely on capacity. The foldable iPhone is expected to use Apple's next-generation A20 Pro chip, which is rumoured to deliver improved power efficiency alongside higher performance. Combined with software optimisations in iOS, the device could offer longer usage despite powering two displays.

Expected Launch Later This Year

Apple is widely expected to unveil the iPhone Ultra alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup in September. However, multiple reports suggest the foldable model could arrive in limited quantities initially because of manufacturing constraints. Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently said supply may be extremely tight during the first few months after launch, potentially leading to lengthy delivery times.

Still Just a Leak