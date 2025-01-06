CES 2025: Samsung, LG Turn to Microsoft's Copilot AI Assistant For 2025 Smart TV Lineups

Samsung and LG are doubling down on the availability of artificial intelligence (AI) features on their latest smart television lineups ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025. At the centre of it is Microsoft’s Copilot AI assistant, which both Korean companies say will help viewers find content more easily and curate information. The 2025 smart TV lineups feature dedicated AI sections that include a Copilot web app, offering users direct access to Microsoft’s AI assistant.

Copilot AI assistant integration into Samsung’s smart TVs

Samsung has announced Vision AI technology for its AI-powered televisions this year. As part of the technology, the new lineup of Samsung’s smart TVs will offer AI upscaling, Auto HDR Remastering, and Adaptive Sound Pro features to enhance the viewing experience. However, a significant part of this experience is the new Copilot AI assistant, which “will enable users to explore a wide range of Copilot services, including personalised content recommendations.” In other words, Samsung’s new smart TVs will leverage Copilot AI’s prowess to sort the home screen content better according to a user’s preferences.

Samsung is also going as far as to include a dedicated AI button on the remote controls of the upcoming TVs. Users can press the button anytime to directly launch AI tools to recognise food or other select items on the TV screen. The button will also let users access and analyse security camera feeds using AI home security features.

LG to integrate Copilot AI assistant