Government Gives Meta More Time on WhatsApp Usernames. Here's Why the Delay Matters

The Indian government's scrutiny of WhatsApp's upcoming usernames feature isn't over yet.

According to reports, the Centre has extended the deadline for Meta to respond until July 9, giving the company additional time to address concerns around the feature's potential misuse. The extension comes after Meta representatives met officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) last week to discuss the rollout, which has already been put on hold in India pending government consultations.

At first glance, a deadline extension may appear procedural. In reality, it suggests the government is treating the issue as a broader policy question rather than simply seeking a clarification from Meta.

Why Is the Government Concerned?

WhatsApp usernames are designed to let people connect without sharing their phone numbers. Instead, users can reserve a unique username beginning with the "@" symbol, similar to platforms such as Telegram, Signal, X and Instagram.

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Meta argues that the feature improves privacy by reducing the need to expose personal phone numbers online. It has also said usernames are optional, public figure names will be reserved, and multiple safeguards have been built to prevent scams.

The Indian government, however, is looking at the feature through a different lens. Officials believe hiding phone numbers could make it harder to identify fraudsters and may increase risks such as impersonation, phishing and financial scams, particularly in a country where cybercrime has risen sharply over the past few years.

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The Extension Suggests Talks Are Ongoing

Initially, Meta was asked to explain the feature within three days while suspending its rollout in India. Instead of immediately escalating the matter after that deadline, the Centre has now granted additional time until July 9.

That indicates two things:

First, discussions between Meta and the government are still underway rather than having reached a deadlock.

Second, MeitY appears to be seeking detailed technical and legal assurances instead of issuing an outright rejection of the feature.

The extra time also gives Meta an opportunity to explain how usernames are reserved, how impersonation attempts are detected, and what safeguards exist to stop bad actors from abusing the system.

This Is No Longer Just About WhatsApp

The WhatsApp case has quickly evolved into something much larger. Over the past few days, the government has also turned its attention to Telegram and Signal, both of which already support username-based messaging. That suggests regulators are reviewing anonymity features across encrypted messaging platforms instead of focusing solely on WhatsApp.

If the Centre eventually frames new compliance requirements around usernames, those rules could affect multiple messaging apps operating in India.

A Bigger Debate Is Emerging

The dispute highlights a growing tension between privacy and traceability. Technology companies argue that usernames reduce the need to share personal information and make online communication safer. Governments, meanwhile, worry that reducing the visibility of phone numbers could make it easier for criminals to impersonate legitimate users and harder for investigators to identify them during cybercrime investigations.

The outcome of Meta's response could therefore set an important precedent. Rather than determining only when WhatsApp usernames arrive in India, it may shape how future privacy-focused features from global technology companies are evaluated by Indian regulators.