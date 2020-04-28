What Is The Guess The Celebrity Instagram Filter? Read To Know More About This Fun Filter

The various social media portals like Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, Snapchat, Twitter etc. are working as life-saving sites against boredom as people are stuck in a coronavirus lockdown all over the world. The various filters, memes, images and all other features of these apps are helping many pass their time easily at home. They not only entertain but also help in uplifting the moods of people.

One of the most recent trends that are going viral on social media is Instagram filters. Instagram has opened the platform for people for inventing their own filters and adding on Instagram for others to use. This has also brought forward many games and fun activities that people can do.

What is the 'Guess the celebrity' Instagram filter?

A recent filter that people are getting obsessed with is 'Guess the celebrity'. It is similar to any Guess the celebrity quiz. In this filter, a series of images are shown on top of a box that is on the forehead of the person who is playing. These pictures spell out the name of a celebrity. There is a timer given of 6-7 seconds and then it displays the answer on top of the box. Many people are using this filter.

How to get this filter and use it?

One must first go for the story camera on Instagram. Then going to the Browse Effects options, one needs to search for 'jayablue', who is the creator of this filter. The filter option will appear and one can try the effect. The effect's name is 'Celebrity Guess'.

Another way to do it is to go to Explore section of Instagram and look for 'Guess the Celebrity'. All the stories under the hashtags show various people using the filter. One can try the filter from there.

How people are enjoying the 'Guess the Celebrity Game', Instagram Filter:

Here is an example of an answer:

