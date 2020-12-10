AC Odyssey Bay Of Nobody: Know All About The Quest Of The Lightning Bringer

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is one of the most acclaimed action RPG video games which was developed by Ubisoft Quebec and later on published by Ubisoft. It is the 11th major instalment, and twenty-first overall, in the Assassin's Creed series. It is also the successor to Assassin's Creed Origins which came out in 2017. Check out this AC Odyssey guide on the location of Bay of Nobody.

AC Odyssey Bay of Nobody

The Bay of Nobody was a small bay on the eastern coast of the island of Andros, Greece, within the region called Steropes Bay. In the time of 5th century BCE, this bay becomes a graveyard of all the ships that were wrecked during the war. Later on during the Peloponnesian War, Sparta known as misthios Kassandra came here to this bay, found the Cyclops Steropes and killed him.

This location is introduced in the quest known as The Lightning Bringer. As with all other quests, this was also a virtual representation of one of the genetic memories of Kassandra. Players get to relive this memory via Layla Hassan through Animus. The quest in which you will get to experience a high-level battle is “The Lightning Bringer” and is recommended only for a level 50 character. Steropes can be located on the island of Andros which is the same island where the Ancient Forge is located. If you have already discovered the fast travel to the Forge, just use it and start going towards the west direction. Steropes can be found inside a small cave here.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey PC system requirements

Minimum

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

CPU: AMD FX 6300 @ 3.8 GHz, Ryzen 3 – 1200, Intel Core i5-2400 @ 3.1 GH

GPU: AMD Radeon R9 285 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 (2GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0)

RAM: 8GB

Resolution: 720p

Targeted frame-rate: 30fps

Video Preset: Low

Recommended

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

CPU: AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz, Ryzen 5 - 1400, Intel Core i7-3770 @ 3.5 GHz

GPU: AMD Radeon R9 290 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 (4GB VRAM or more with Shader Model 5.0)

RAM: 8GB

Resolution: 1080p

Targeted frame-rate: 30fps

Video Preset: High

4K recommended

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 1700X @ 3.8 GHz, Intel Core i7-7700 @ 4.2 GHz

GPU: AMD Vega 64 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 (8GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0)

RAM: 16GB

Resolution: 4K

Targeted frame-rate: 30fps

Video Preset: High

