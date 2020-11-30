AC Valhalla Guide: Know About The Offchurch Gear Location In The Game

AC Valhalla is an up and coming action-RPG game. Players get to play as one of the legendary Vikings and also get to wield their mighty weapons. AC Valhalla has a lot of gear spread across the map, that can be found either by completing quests or discover them in the open while exploring the beautifully created world of AC Valhalla. Many questions about AC Valhalla Offchurch gear have popped up recently.

AC Valhalla Offchurch gear

Players will come across the Offchurch location fairly early in the game. It is in one of the first areas the players will come across. Offchurch has a lot of loot for the players to find. This loot includes a carbon ingot, Fyrd Spear, and Focus of the Nornir book of knowledge. There is one item still left to loot here and it is hidden behind an unbreakable door. This is the Offchurch gear location and the players need to complete a mission before they can access this area.

To access this area the players will have to complete Tilting the Balance Quest. In this quest, the players will be hunting King Burgred. King Burgred will try to hide from the players behind the same door the AC Valhalla Offchurch Gear is located. The players can now open this door and access this Offchurch Gear Location by siphoning a key off one of the guards.

The AC Valhalla Offchurch Gear is a Sepulcher Axe. This weapon is very handy while inflicting heavy attacks on the enemies.

AC Valhalla Ledecestrescire hoard location

Every region has a treasure map with the location of the treasure and the answer to the puzzle hidden in it. Players need to find the maps to understand where the hoard locations are. Ledecestrescire has its own treasure map too. Here’s how to find AC Valhalla Ledecestrescire hoard location

To find the Ledecestrescire treasure map the players need to head towards the water body in the region.

Near the water body, the players will spot a tunnel that leads under nearby ruins

The players need to keep moving towards the end of the tunnel and then take a right

As soon as they take a right, they will find a box blocking their path

The players need to destroy this box and slide into the crevice to find the map

This is the simple map with the iconic ‘X’ marking the spot to the Ledecestrescire hoard location

The Ledecestrescire hoard location can be found with the help of this map. The map has a massive stone in it, this stone can be found towards the north of where the map was found.

There is no other stone that has the shape or size like the one on the map anywhere in the region, so it is very hard to miss

When they find the stone, the players need to look for a small hole in the center of this stone

Then need to slide inside this gap to find the treasure they are looking for.

