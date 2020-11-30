AC Valhalla Guide: Know About The Offchurch Gear Location In The Game

Quick links:
AC Valhalla is an up and coming action-RPG game. Players get to play as one of the legendary Vikings and also get to wield their mighty weapons. AC Valhalla has a lot of gear spread across the map, that can be found either by completing quests or discover them in the open while exploring the beautifully created world of AC Valhalla. Many questions about AC Valhalla Offchurch gear have popped up recently.
Players will come across the Offchurch location fairly early in the game. It is in one of the first areas the players will come across. Offchurch has a lot of loot for the players to find. This loot includes a carbon ingot, Fyrd Spear, and Focus of the Nornir book of knowledge. There is one item still left to loot here and it is hidden behind an unbreakable door. This is the Offchurch gear location and the players need to complete a mission before they can access this area.
To access this area the players will have to complete Tilting the Balance Quest. In this quest, the players will be hunting King Burgred. King Burgred will try to hide from the players behind the same door the AC Valhalla Offchurch Gear is located. The players can now open this door and access this Offchurch Gear Location by siphoning a key off one of the guards.
The AC Valhalla Offchurch Gear is a Sepulcher Axe. This weapon is very handy while inflicting heavy attacks on the enemies.
