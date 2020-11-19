AC Valhalla Reporting On East Anglia Quest: Know The Outcomes For Rowen Or Holger Choice

In AC Valhalla, during a quest, the players will have to choose between who is right -- Rowan or Holger. It is a choice that the players will have to make during the Reporting on East Anglia quest. The choice between these two in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is not going to affect the storyline. So just listen to both of them and decide on what you think is just. Continue reading to know all about the AC Valhalla Rowen or Holger options.

Also read | Brick In The Wall Cold War Evidence: Know All The Location Details Of This Evidence

AC Valhalla: Who is in the Right? Rowen or Holger?

Also read | Genshin Impact Crown Of Sagehood: Know All About Obtaining This Unique Item

After listening to both of them, the more just choice is clearly Holger. That’s the best choice and below mentioned are the outcomes for each of the choice:

If you decide that Rowan is right – In this one, Eivor will say that Holger cutting off the horse’s tail has lowered the market value, and due to which he must pay for the whole horse. He doesn’t get the horse back. This decision will show that Holger quite displeased, but still he won’t make to big of a fussa and they both leave.

In this one, Eivor will say that Holger cutting off the horse’s tail has lowered the market value, and due to which he must pay for the whole horse. If you decide that Holger is right – Eivor says that the tail hairs will regrow, so the damage isn’t permanent; therefore there is no money loss. Eivor will then warn Holger to never take things without asking again. Due to this Holger will give Rowan an apology and Rowan will accept.

Eivor says that the tail hairs will regrow, so the damage isn’t permanent; therefore there is no money loss.

AC Valhalla Guide

Battle for the Northern Way - Rygjafylke Honor Bound Family Matters A Seer's Solace The Prodigal Prince Rude Awakening A Cruel Destiny Birthrights The Seas of Fate

Battle for the Northern Way - Ravensthorpe The Swan-Road Home Settling Down The Alliance Map

The Kingmaker's Saga - Ledecestrescire The Sons of Ragnar Bartering Rumors of Ledecestre The Walls of Templebrough Tilting the Balance Heavy Is The Head Hunted Report on Ledecestrescire

The Song of Soma - Grantebridgescire The Great Scattered Army Orphans of the Fens Glory Regained Razing Earnningstone Unholy Father Storming Ravensburg The Stench of Treachery An Island of Eels Reporting on Grantebridgescire

Asgard Saga - Asgard View Above All Well-Traveled Defensive Measures Extended Family Forging a Bond: Part 1 A Feline's Footfall Taking Root Forging a Bond: Part 2 The Big Finish Binding Fate

Jotunheim Saga - Jotunheim Mistress of the Iron Wood The Lost Cauldron A Gift from the Past A Feast to Remember The Price of Wisdom



Also read | AC Valhalla Lunden Mysteries: Find Out All Mysteries In Lunden Region

Also read | AC Valhalla Zealot Locations: Follow This Complete Guide To Find All The Zealots