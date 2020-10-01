All Guns In Modern Warfare Season 6: Here Are All The New Guns And The Updated Playlist

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 6 has been released and the players have been loving it. A number of new additions like the Subway system and new weapons have been introduced to the game. But the players want to know about the weapons list of Modern Warfare Season 6. Read more to know about all guns in Modern Warfare Season 6.
The guns list of Modern Warfare Season 6 remains almost the game. All the previous guns are still in the game but two new guns have been added to the roster. One is an assault rifle named AS VAL and the second one is a marksman rifle called SP-R208.
These two guns have surely added a lot more depth to Modern Warfare Season 6 by giving the players some new weapons to try out. But the players also want to know about the previous guns that were already the game. Thus we have made a complete list of all guns in Modern Warfare Season 6. Here are all the guns in Modern Warfare Season 6.
🚉 Station— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 29, 2020
🎥 Broadcast
🏭 Mialstor Tank Factory
🌲 Verdansk Riverside#ModernWarfare Season 6 brings four new multiplayer maps into the fray.
Intel here: https://t.co/cZ7SV3LLAl pic.twitter.com/TOjItAZkYK
The grind starts now.— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 29, 2020
🔫 Exclusive weapon blueprints.
💪 New operators and skins.
💰 COD points, XP tokens, and more.
Available now in #ModernWarfare and #Warzone. pic.twitter.com/mf2EzVGcoj
