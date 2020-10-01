Last Updated:

All Guns In Modern Warfare Season 6: Here Are All The New Guns And The Updated Playlist

All Guns in Modern Warfare Season 6: Here is a list of all the primary and secondary weapons added in the new update. Read more about Modern Warfare Season 6

Written By
Sahil Mirani
all guns in modern warfare season 6

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 6 has been released and the players have been loving it. A number of new additions like the Subway system and new weapons have been introduced to the game. But the players want to know about the weapons list of Modern Warfare Season 6. Read more to know about all guns in Modern Warfare Season 6.

Also Read | COD Warzone Adds New Game Mode Armored Royale Quads In The Latest Update

Also Read | Warzone Season 6 Bunker Locations And Bunker Codes; Know All Details

All Guns in Modern Warfare Season 6

The guns list of Modern Warfare Season 6 remains almost the game. All the previous guns are still in the game but two new guns have been added to the roster. One is an assault rifle named AS VAL and the second one is a marksman rifle called SP-R208.

These two guns have surely added a lot more depth to Modern Warfare Season 6 by giving the players some new weapons to try out. But the players also want to know about the previous guns that were already the game. Thus we have made a complete list of all guns in Modern Warfare Season 6. Here are all the guns in Modern Warfare Season 6. 

Primary Weapons

  • Assault Rifles:
  1. AS VAL
  2. KILO-141 
  3. FAL 
  4. M4A1
  5. FR 5.56
  6. Oden
  7. M13
  8. FN Scar 17
  9. AK-47
  10. RAM-7
  11. Grau 5.56 
  • SMGS:
  1. AUG
  2. P90
  3. MP5
  4. Uzi
  5. PP19 Bizon
  6. MP7
  7. Striker 45
  • Shotguns:
  1. Model 680 
  2. R9-0 Shotgun
  3. 725
  4. Origin 12 Shotgun
  5. VLK Rogue
  • LMGS:
  1. PKM
  2. SA87 
  3. M92
  4. MG-34
  5. Holger-26
  • Marksman Rifles:
  1. SP-R208 
  2. EBR-14 
  3. MK2 Carbine
  4. Kar98K
  5. Crossbow
  • Sniper Rifles:
  1. Dragunov 
  2. HDR
  3. AX-50
  • Melee:
  1. Riot Shield

Secondary Weapons

  • Handguns: 
  1. X16
  2. 1911
  3. .357
  4. M19
  5. .50 GS 
  • Launchers: 
  1. JOKR 
  2. RPG-7
  3. PILA 
  4. Strela-P 

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 6 playlist update

  • Ground War
  • Gunfight Blueprint Customs
  • Face-Off - Station
  • Killstreak Confirmed
  • Season Six Mish Pit – Season Six maps Broadcast and Mialstor Tank Factory in mosh pit game modes

New additions to COD Warzone Season 6

  • The subway system will be available to use with the launch of Season 6. It will be unlocked o the Warzone map giving the players an ability to fast travel. It also gives the players a set of new places to fight other opponents.
  • A new Battle Pass will be introduced. This will be linked to all Modern Warfare multiplayer modes. The Battle pass will also have around 100 levels and rewards, new weapon Blueprints and COD Points.
  • The Two new Operators Farah and Nikolai will be available with the season 6 of COD Warzone. These two operators will be locked and the players will need to unlock them with their battle pass. 
  • A new weekly COD Warzone update will also be available for the same. 

Also Read | COD Warzone Season 6 Crashing: Activision Says They're 'investigating' It

Also Read | COD Warzone Season 6 Patch Notes, Update File Size And Release Date

First Published:
COMMENT