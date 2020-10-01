All Guns In Modern Warfare Season 6: Here Are All The New Guns And The Updated Playlist

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 6 has been released and the players have been loving it. A number of new additions like the Subway system and new weapons have been introduced to the game. But the players want to know about the weapons list of Modern Warfare Season 6. Read more to know about all guns in Modern Warfare Season 6.

All Guns in Modern Warfare Season 6

The guns list of Modern Warfare Season 6 remains almost the game. All the previous guns are still in the game but two new guns have been added to the roster. One is an assault rifle named AS VAL and the second one is a marksman rifle called SP-R208.

These two guns have surely added a lot more depth to Modern Warfare Season 6 by giving the players some new weapons to try out. But the players also want to know about the previous guns that were already the game. Thus we have made a complete list of all guns in Modern Warfare Season 6. Here are all the guns in Modern Warfare Season 6.

Primary Weapons

Assault Rifles:

AS VAL KILO-141 FAL M4A1 FR 5.56 Oden M13 FN Scar 17 AK-47 RAM-7 Grau 5.56

SMGS:

AUG P90 MP5 Uzi PP19 Bizon MP7 Striker 45

Shotguns:

Model 680 R9-0 Shotgun 725 Origin 12 Shotgun VLK Rogue

LMGS:

PKM SA87 M92 MG-34 Holger-26

Marksman Rifles:

SP-R208 EBR-14 MK2 Carbine Kar98K Crossbow

Sniper Rifles:

Dragunov HDR AX-50

Melee:

Riot Shield

Secondary Weapons

Handguns:

X16 1911 .357 M19 .50 GS

Launchers:

JOKR RPG-7 PILA Strela-P

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 6 playlist update

Ground War

Gunfight Blueprint Customs

Face-Off - Station

Killstreak Confirmed

Season Six Mish Pit – Season Six maps Broadcast and Mialstor Tank Factory in mosh pit game modes

New additions to COD Warzone Season 6

The subway system will be available to use with the launch of Season 6. It will be unlocked o the Warzone map giving the players an ability to fast travel. It also gives the players a set of new places to fight other opponents.

A new Battle Pass will be introduced. This will be linked to all Modern Warfare multiplayer modes. The Battle pass will also have around 100 levels and rewards, new weapon Blueprints and COD Points.

The Two new Operators Farah and Nikolai will be available with the season 6 of COD Warzone. These two operators will be locked and the players will need to unlock them with their battle pass.

A new weekly COD Warzone update will also be available for the same.

