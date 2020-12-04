All NPC Locations Fortnite: List Of Locations Of All The Bosses Released With Season 5

Fortnite has released a number of new skins and features with the release of Season 5. The players have recently been asking about all NPC locations Fortnite. So to help them out, we have listed all the Fortnite Season 5 NPC locations right here. These Fortnite NPC locations have been gathered by taking data from a number of streamers and gamers who have uploaded their videos online. Read more to see all NPC locations in Fortnite.

Also Read | Where Is The Mandalorian Boss In Fortnite? Here's How To Find The New Boss In The Game

Also Read | Kratos In Fortnite: Makers Release The God Of War Skin For Their Players

Fortnite Season 5 NPC locations

Lexa: Inside the building in Hunter's Haven.

Reese: Inside the Dirty Docks in the easternmost building, directly facing the water.

Menace: Can be found in Colossal Colosseum, close to the centre of the map.

Mancake: Located in a building at the bottom section in the centre of the map.

Mave: Will be found inside the Shipwreck Cove on the southeast portion of the map.

Kondor: located in the buildings in Misty Meadows.

Mandalorian: Can be found in the Razercrest in the right part of the desert in the map's middle

The Reaper: it is located in a building in the mountains of the westernmost part of the map.

Brutus: Can be found in the little square portion at the bottom of Dirty Docks on the map.

DeadFire: Located in the sheriff's office close to the centermost point on the map.

Triggerfish: It is hidden at Crashed Cargo west of Sweaty Sands.

Bullseye: It can be found in Steamy Stack at the top right corner of the map.

Bandolier: Located at the flush building at the bottom right corner of Slurpy Swamp.

Longshot: Can be found by looking in the area next to the hills in Misty Meadows.

Splode: Located in Unremarkable Shack on the island at the northern point of the map.

Blaze: Can be found on the island on the northeastern corner of the map.

Remedy: It can be found at the house on top of Pleasant Park.

Big Chuggus: Can be found at Slurpy Swamp.

Kyle: It is found in the caravans in Weeping Woods.

Cole: Spawns on the north of Retail Row.

Ragnarok: It is hidden in the Viking ship in the east of Holly Hedges.

Bushranger: It can be found in the Salty Towers area by the tree.

Dummy: Spawns on the north of Pleasant Park.

Sparkplug: Can be found in the buildings in Lazy Lake.

Burnout: Located at the bridge by Steamy Stacks.

Turk: Swapns in the little island just north of Misty Meadows.

Outcast: Can be found hidden in the flopper Pond at the western section of the map.

Rapscallion: Located in the underground section of Lazy Lake.

Sleuth: Located in the Sweaty Sands area.

Grimbles: Can be found hidden at Fort Grumpert, located near the northwestern corner of the map.

Sunflower: Can be found at the Orchard.

Farmer Steel: Located at the Steel Farm on the bigger island to the desert's right.

Doggo: Can be found at either Retail Row or Pleasant Park.

Kit: Can be found hidden in Catty Corner, where the vault is placed.

Beef Boss: It is located in the Durrr Burger or the Durrr Burger Food Truck.

Tomato Head: Located in the Pizza Pit north of the Coliseum.

Bunker Jonsey: Located in the southern building of Camp Cod.

Bigfoot: Can be found hidden among the trees in the northwestern part of Weeping Woods.

Rukus: Located in Hydro 16 east of Slurpy Swamp.

Fishstick: Spawns in the Craggy Cliffs on the northern part of the map.

Also Read | New Fortnite Map: Is Epic Games Bringing A Completely New Map Design For Season 5?

Also Read | Master Chief In Fortnite: Halo's Master Chief Officially Added To Files, Leak Confirms

Also Read | Earn Weapon Specialist Accolades In Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5