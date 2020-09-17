PS5 Pre-order Sold Out? Where To Pre-order The PlayStation 5?

After months of speculations, gaming fans can finally pre-order Sony’s upcoming PS5 console before it releases later this year. The pre-order for the new PS5 has been set to begin today at select retailers and fans have been encouraged to act quickly so they’re among the first to own the console for whenever it officially comes out. Sony had already confirmed earlier that there will be a limited quantity of PS5 available for pre-order.

PS5 pre order sold out

It turns out the Sony PS5 pre-orders have run out on certain retail sites, with retailers like Gamestop, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy informing buyers that they are already out of stock. Interestingly, this comes within just a few minutes of the announcement from Sony with a full day still ahead of fans. And while that doesn’t come as a surprise, PlayStation fans are now obviously looking for other PS5 pre-order retailers to be able to reserve a unit.

Where to pre order PS5?

Amazon appears to be the only retailer who is yet to open the pre-orders for buyers. So, if you are really keen to get the upcoming PS5 gaming console at the earliest, your only choice is to head over to Amazon and try your luck when the platform finally opens its pre-orders. Certain fans also claim to be constantly refreshing the page so they don’t actually miss out.

If you are a Sony PlayStation owner, you can also pre-order the PS5 directly from Sony. However, the company is taking direct pre-orders only for select PlayStation owners. You will first have to register on the company website using your PSN ID at the link here. If you are selected, Sony will contact you via email before the pre-orders go live. In case you do not receive an email invitation from the company, it means that you were not selected.

With PS5 pre-orders now open, we finally learn about the pricing of the next-gen gaming console. The PS5 Digital Edition starts at $399, whereas the PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-Ray Disc Drive starts at $499. The Sony PlayStation 5 will start shipping on November 12, 2020.

Image credits: Sony