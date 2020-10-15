How To Get Free Pets In Among Us? Know More About This Social Deduction Game

Among Us is a popular mobile game that has been trending on social media for a long time now. A number of popular gamers and streamers have been playing this game since the beginning. This game has also been trending on social media as a number of players have been talking about it. Read more to know about Among Us.

How to get free pets in Among Us?

The players have been asking questions like How to get free pets in Among Us. There are no free pets available in Among Us. They will just need to go to the Computer that is located in the game lobby. The players will need to buy these pets with real money if wanted to. But, spending money on a game is certainly a luxury which is finalised by the player’s choice to purchase it or not. So, here are the steps to buy pets in Among Us. The fans can use their money in order to purchase their favourite pets, But there are some other ways to get these skins. Well, we have picked up a small video n Youtube that might help you out. If not here are the steps to buy pets in Among Us.

Step 1: Open the game and join a public or private lobby.

Step 2: Go to the laptop in the game.

Step 3: Choose "customize"

Step 4: Open the pet tab. There will be no pets available.

Step 5: Choose a pet and click on the dollar sign to buy it.

Step 6: The pet can now be found in your inventory.

More about Among Us

Among Us is an online multiplayer space-themed game that has been trending amongst the gaming community recently. The game is available on Android, iOS and even Microsoft Windows. Due to the ban of PUBg, a number o Indian gaming streamers were looking for something new to play. Among Us has become their first priority as YouTube has been dominated by the number of gamers streaming this space-related mysterious game. Not only the Indian Youtubers, but this trend has also managed to go globally viral. Pewdiepie has also been streaming a lot while playing this game with his friends. Seeing PuffBallUnited focusing on the first game is certainly explained after the amount of attention it received recently.

