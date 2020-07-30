How To Get A Dream Address In Animal Crossing? Here's A Guide To Get The Dream Address

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has managed to gain global recognition in just 2 months of being released. This is because the players have been loving the out-of-the-box gameplay along with a number of different customization options. Apart from these, the players have also been appreciating the huge number of characters that have been given to the players.

But recently, the players have been asking a lot of questions about the game. The fans have been wanting to find out more information about the game in order to master it. Currently, “how to get a dream address in Animal Crossing” has been one of the most asked questions of all time.

A Dream Address is basically a code that gives the player the ability to visit a specific town in New Leaf via the Dream Suite. It can also be used to travel to a specific deserted island in New Horizons via dreaming. Well, we have answered this question with our guide to get a dream address in Animal Crossing.

How to get a dream address in Animal Crossing?

In order to get the dream address, the players will need to lie down on the couch. This will also be prompted by Luna. After the player has gone to sleep, Luna will help by creating a dream for the player's town. Luna will also remind the player to keep their town updated constantly which will help by not removing the dream from the player’s database. She will also suggest that the players should update their dream. Once they have done this, the players will receive a small token of appreciation, which is 5,000 Bells. It is important to keep in mind that the Dream towns can only be updated once every day.

More about Animal Crossing

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a popular game which was released late last month. The game is the news addition to Nintendo's game and life simulator series in which players develop a town on a deserted island. The release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons was announced in September 2018 but it took around 2 years to get its release date.

It was released on March 20, 2020, and it managed to become the first console game to reach five million digital sales within a month. The players have been loving the game and it also became one of the few in the Animal Crossing franchise to get an additional content post-launch. The fans have also been waiting for other updates for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

