Apex Legends Season 7 Release Date And Upcoming Changes To The Game

Apex Legends has been one of the most popular FPP shooting games lately. The game is free to play and is played by players all over the globe. The makers recently announced their Apex Legends season 7 and the players seem to be extremely excited for the same. To maintain the hype around the upcoming season, the makers are also releasing other details like Apex Legends release date, map and more. Read more to know about Apex legends Season 7 release date and more.

Also Read | Apex Legends 1.49 Update Patch Notes: Know More About The New Update

Also Read | Apex Legends Halloween Event, Fight Or Fright Patch Notes: Details About The New Update

Apex Legends season 7 release date

The makers have confirmed that Apex legends Season 7 is going to be launched on November 4, 2020. This could be a follow up for the Halloween event and challenges introduced by the makers. The release date of Apex legends season 7 is just around the corner and the makers have been releasing a lot of content form this update. The makers have also confirmed that a new set of weapons, skins and a completely new map is being released with Apex Legends Season 7. Apart from Apex Legends release date, let’s take a look at all the new thing being added to Apex Legends.

Weapon and Shields Changes

New Map And Map Changes

New Battle Pass

Legends Changes

New Legend - Horizon

How to download Apex Legends?

Apex Legends can be downloaded using the following stores and techniques:

Origin Direct Download (PC)

PlayStation® Store (PlayStation® 4)

Xbox One Store (Xbox One)

Also Read | LuluLuvely Receives Borderline Death Threats On Twitter For Reporting Apex Legends Hacker

More about Apex Legends

Nearly a century ago, Dr. Mary Somers was hired to solve a cataclysmic energy crisis. Her search for answers would take her to the edge of the universe. Before Mary left Olympus, she promised her son she’d return. But was it a promise she’d be able to keep? pic.twitter.com/6JbzHLVqcf — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) October 26, 2020

The makers had recently got the gaming community extremely happy after their announcement ofApex Legends going cross-platform. They announced their Apex legends Cross-Play to be launched by Fall 2020. They still have not announced Apex Legends cross-platform release date and the fans are certainly eager to know more about it. Thus the players can expect any date between September 2020 and December 2020. The makers have promised to reveal a lot more information about Apex Legends cross-platform in the coming month. Thus stay tuned in to know more about Apex Legends cross-platform release. Currently, they have released their Season 6 that has been keeping their playing going. The makers have added a lot of new features with Season 6 including some new weapons.

Apex Legends 1.49 Patch notes

The ring can spawn in playable space in-game modes like flashpoint LTM

Some players experience crashes when -dev is applied

Some players are getting some fixed invalid or expired tokens error

Some players are not able to hear each other in lobbies while connecting via crossplay

Have made some changes to the crashing issues.

Basic gameplay optimizations.

Made some improvements to the multiplayer mode.

Worked on game loading issues.

Performance and stability improvements added.

Some other minor bugs fixed.

Also Read | Apex Legends: Can You Get 20 Kill Badge In Fight Or Fright Event?

Also Read | Apex Legends Season 7 Update To Buff Mirage, Rampart, Pathfinder And Octane