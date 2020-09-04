Street Fighter 5 Tier List: Here Are All The Characters Ranked According To Their Powers

Street Fighter 5 has now been released, and the players can’t get enough of it. They have been asking about the character tier list. The players want to know about the best character to use in the game, but finding the best one can certainly be subjective. Well, to make your gaming experience easier, we have managed to make a character tier list with the help of statics of the players of Street Fighter 5.

Street Fighter 5 Tier List

Street Fighter 5 Tier list is not announced officially. Mostly, all the tier list that have been made are by the fans themselves. This certainly helps the players to identify overpowered characters that can be used to complete the game easily. Players also try and find a new and best-suited character from the Tier list according to their gameplay.

A group of ten top gamers have collaborated and listed out their top Street Fighter 5 Tier list. The list has been shared through a Twitter post that has gained a lot of attention on social media. Here’s the Tweet.

With all the recent SFV:CE tier lists in the past 2 months, I thought it'd be interesting to see a compiled version. Using 14 high end players’ data sets, here is the AVERAGE ranking for each character. It came out with 11 different tiers, so maybe too specific. IDK, here it is. pic.twitter.com/oQt8BElcJr — fightstick a la mode (@AFightstick) July 18, 2020

Similarly, another gamer, Capcom Cup 2019 champion, iDom has also shared his Street Fighter 5 Tier List. He has decided to keep Akuma at the top of his Street Fighter 5 Tier List. This is not surprising as most of the gamers have kept Akuma in their top tier list.

Apart from Akuma, iDom has also decided to place Alex at the bottom of the Street Fighter 5 Tier List. There is a possibility that the patch notes and updates might have an effect on the character and their powers. This might force the players to make some additional changes with their Street Fighter 5 Tier List. Here is one popular Street Fighter 5 Tier List.

Street Fighter 5 Season 5 Tier List Ordered Left to Right. Didnt know where to put Mika and Laura but they are right next to each other. pic.twitter.com/JCv8mknGm4 — iDom_Ny (@iDomNYC) July 15, 2020

S: Akuma, Rashid

S+: G, Chun-li, Poison, Urien, M. Bison, G, Cammy, Kolin, Seth, Zeku, Guile

A: Karin, Ibuki, Sakura, Abigail, Necalli, Menat

50/50: Laura, R. Mika

A-: Birdie, Zangi, Balrog, Cody, E. Honda, Blanka, Juri, Dhalsim

B: Ken, Gill, Vega, Zangief, Sagat, Lucia, F.A.N.G., Ryu, Ed, Nash

C: Alex

Similarly, a number of other players shave also been uploading their respective tier lists. One gamer has even uploaded a video explaining how the characters have been divided into different tiers. Brian_F is a popular gamer and he has shared him thought process behind allotting different tiers to Street Fighter 5 characters. Tiers are made by estimates of a character’s powers. It might even vary according to the player’s gameplay.

