How To Get Heirlooms In Apex Legends? Easiest Way To Get The Rare Item

Apex Legends has been one of the most played games of the current generation. It is a free-to-play FPP shooter game that has been developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts. But recently, a number of players have been asking questions related to the game. Read more to know about Apex Legends.

How to get heirlooms in Apex Legends?

A number of players have been asking a lot of questions related to the game. They have been sharing questions like “how to get heirlooms in apex legends”. “How to get heirlooms in apex legends” has become a popular and an extremely common question of the gaming fanatics. Well, we have picked up these questions and have answered them right here. All this information can also be picked up from the Apex Legends gamers who have dedicated a number of hours of their time for this game. Read more to find out “how to get heirlooms in apex legends?”

Apex Legends heirlooms are not the usual item that can be found in a battle royale map. It is a very rare item and it helps by giving a new look to specific characters. Thus it is now obvious that this will not make the player win the battle royale round if they find it. But certainly happens to be one of the rarest items of Apex Legends. Initially, Wraith was the only character to have it but now Bloodhound, Lifeline and Pathfinder all have access to their own heirlooms. Initially, the heirloom sets were also made available during specific events. Events like the Fight or Flight Halloween event and many more rare items were featured during such festivals. If the player has completed the above-mentioned events, they would get these heirloom sets. And if your luck hasn’t done any wonders, then start opening all the loot boxes hoping to get an heirloom.

Spource: Cadie Youtube

Currently, there is just a single heirloom present in the game. The heirloom has been made for Wraith. The players will come to know if they have found an heirloom because the Apex Crate will flash red as it bursts open. In the crate, the players can find an intro quip, banner pose, and a unique skin for her melee knife. Reportedly, a number of gamers have been talking about the new heirloom sets that will be added to the game later.

Where can I download Apex Legends?

Apex Legends can be downloaded using the following stores and techniques:

Origin Direct Download (PC) PlayStation® Store (PlayStation® 4) Xbox One Store (Xbox One)

