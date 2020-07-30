Best Ak Skins In CSGO: List Of Some Of The Most Popular AK-47 Skins

Counter-Strike players have been extremely loyal to their games. Their Counter-Strike Go has created much anticipation amongst the gaming community. This is not just because of the shooting experience it gives the players but also the side activities that take their minds off shooting. Read more to know about CSGO.

Also Read | Best Aim Training Maps CSGO 2020: Learn How To Start Aim Training For CSGO

Also Read | Best CSGO Case To Open: List Of Guns And Skins In Shattered Web Case

Popular AK Skins in CSGO

The players have the option to customise their characters as well as their weapons. The makers have added a number of different skins for various guns. Recently, the players too have been showing a lot of interest in the weapon skins and have been asking a lot of questions. They have been wanting to know the best AK skin in CSGO. Every person will have a different choice and thus “best AK skin in CSGO” will be shortlisted in terms of its popularity. The players have also been trading a number of skins and this has become extremely common all over the globe. Steam is a platform to play CSGO and interact with the players. Stream and some other 3rd party services also allow the players to trade skins. Here are some of the best AK skins in CSGO.

AK 47 | Frontside Misty (Source: Fano Youtube)

AK 47 | Bloodsport (Source: Rechyyy Youtube)

AK-47 | Phantom Disruptor (Source: Rechyyy Youtube)

AK-47 | Vulcan (Source: Rechyyy Youtube)

AK-47 | The Empress (Source: Rechyyy Youtube)

Also Read | Best CSGO Crosshairs Used By Pros In The Counter Strike Community

The AK-47 is officially called the Avtomat Kalashnikova. This gun is a gas-operated, 7.62×39mm assault rifle that has been developed in the Soviet Union by Mikhail Kalashnikov. The AK-47 rifle has been made in a number of different countries and has been in service with armed forces. It not only acts as a weapon for the armed forces but also for the irregular forces and insurgencies worldwide. A survey from 2004 claims that the estimated 500 million firearms worldwide consists of around 100 million guns from the Kalashnikov family and three-quarters of those 1000 million guns are of AK-47s.

More about CSGO

Counter-Strike global Offence is one of the most played multiplayer first player shooting games. The game was released in the year 2013. This game was released for Windows, OS X, Xbox 360, and PlayStation 3. The game's Linux version was released in the year 2014. The game was not only loved by the players but was also given an applaudable rating by the critics. But some of the initial features fo the game was scrapped from the current version of the game. With the spread of popular games like COD Warzone and Fortnite, the makers of CS Go had also released their own Battle royale. According to the sources, this game is so popular that it manages to bring in around 11 million players every month.

Also Read | CSGO Callouts Dust 2, Mirage & More: Learn CSGO Callouts Of The Best Maps

Also Read | Best CSGO Surf Maps; How To Surf And Other Information About The Game