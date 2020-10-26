Strange Magic Watch In Warzone: Know All About This Legendary Item

COD Warzone makers have recently introduced a new subway system to their map. The players can now access this new system to travel throughout the map faster than before. But a number of pliers have been asking a lot of questions about this. Thus to help them out, we have decided to answer these questions right here. Read more to know about the strange magic watch in Warzone.

Strange Magic Watch in Warzone

The players have been asking about the strange magic watch in Warzone. This has been one of the most asked questions in the gaming communi9ity lately. The players can watch a couple of videos uploaded by known Warzone players and streamers. But if you still have not been able to figure it out, don’t worry. We have got you covered with our small guide about the strange magic watch in Warzone. Popular streamer, Nick Mercs recently uploaded a video about the same. We too have taken information from his video in order to help out our viewers who are curious to know about the strange magic watch in Warzone.

The strange magic watch is an extremely useful item as helps in spotting the snipers around your area. This strange magic watch in Warzone came in as a reward for all the players. The players will need to reach Tier 93 in order to get this strange magic. The watch will point out the location of the sniper if he/she has already taken an aim on it. This watch also shows snipers behind trees, hills, houses and almost anything. They just need to take an aim at you and your stranger watch will do the trick. Apart from this, the Warzone Halloween event has been released and the players are curious to know details about it. Read more to know about this new Warzone update.

Can you spot the sniper?



🔊 ⬆️ for a hint. pic.twitter.com/vFvftYeD8D — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 22, 2020

More about Warzone

COD Warzone’s Trick Or Treat challenge has gained a lot of popularity and players want to know about the Trick Or Treat locations. They can see a number of videos uploaded by popular gaming streamers online about the Trick Or Treat locations. But don’t worry if you have not been able to figure it out. We too have listed down all the Trick Or Treat locations nad rewards that are available in the game. Here are all the 15 Trick Or Treat locations in COD Warzone.

Trick Or Treat locations

Gora Dam

Arklov Peak Military Base

Karst River Quarry

Verdansk International Airport

Storage Town

Atlas Superstore

Zhokov Boneyard

Hospital

Novi Grazna Hills

BCH TV Station

Verdansk Stadium

Downtown

Gorengrad Lumber Yard

Port of Verdansk

Zordaya Prison Complex (Gulag)

