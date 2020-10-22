Where Does The Train Start In Warzone? How To Find The Train In Warzone? Details

COD Warzone makers have recently introduced a new subway system to their map. The players can now access this new system to travel throughout the map faster than before. But a number of pliers have been asking a lot of questions about this. Thus to help them out, we have decided to answer these questions right here. Read more to know about the train location in Warzone.

Also Read | Warzone And Modern Warfare Update: Haunting Of Verdansk Event Patch Notes

Also Read | Leatherface House Spotted In Warzone: Here's Its Exact Location In Game

Train Location in Warzone

Source: Call Of Duty official website

The players have been asking questions like where does the train start in Warzone? and how to find the train? These questions can be answered by looking at the guide of the subway system; which has been uploaded on COD Warzone’s official website. But if you still have not been able to figure out where does the train start in Warzone, then we have got your covered. We have laid down a total guide that answers all the questions, including how to find a train. Here is a complete guide to finding the train location in Warzone.-

Guide to finding the train location in Warzone-

The train system in Warzone starts from Verdansk International Airport. It goes around the entire map covering almost all the areas, including Verdansk train station, Lozoff Pass, Downtown Tavorsk District, Verdansk Center and more stations. Each of these locations has a station that can be used to get inside these trains. The official page themselves have a list of advantages of using this subway system in Warzone. Sometimes the players also use the Warzone train tracks for combating with their rivals. Apart from the subway system, Warzone makers recently introduced a new Halloween themed challenge to the game.

Also Read | How To Get Cleaver In Warzone? Here's How To Get This New Melee Weapon

Trick or Treat Challenge

Your favorite haunts in Verdansk have some new tricks – and treats.



See what's waiting for you in #Warzone during the Haunting of Verdansk:https://t.co/eu0tjWZ1mg pic.twitter.com/vYmwh2QF6h — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 19, 2020

COD Warzone’s Trick Or Treat challenge has gained a lot of popularity and players are excited to know about the Trick Or Treat locations. The players need to reach some specific locations throughout the map and complete the challenges. The trick or treat locations are spread through Warzone's map. We have listed down Trick Or Treat locations that are available in the game. Here are all the 15 Trick Or Treat locations in COD Warzone.

Trick Or Treat locations

Gora Dam

Arklov Peak Military Base

Karst River Quarry

Verdansk International Airport

Storage Town

Atlas Superstore

Zhokov Boneyard

Hospital

Novi Grazna Hills

BCH TV Station

Verdansk Stadium

Downtown

Gorengrad Lumber Yard

Port of Verdansk

Zordaya Prison Complex (Gulag)

Also Read | Warzone Zombies: What Time Does Haunting Of Verdansk Start?

Also Read | Call Of Duty: Warzone World Records For Most Kills In Solo, Duos, Trios And Quads