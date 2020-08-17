Call Of Duty Makers Decide To Launch 66 GB Update, Fans Ask "is This A Joke"?

Call Of Duty happens to be one of the most famous games that have been played daily by thousands of players from all over the globe. It is a multiplayer game series that has a number of game modes including campaign, multiplayer and zombies. But recently, the makers released an update that is around 66 GB in size. The player shave been criticising the makers for such a huge update. Read more to know about Call Of Duty Modern Warfare.

A title update for #ModernWarfare and #Warzone is now available for all platforms. This update addresses the weapon model corruption bug and fixes a few other issues. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) August 15, 2020

COD gets huge 66GB update

Infinity Ward also released a Tweet regarding the same and wrote, “Due to an issue with Microsoft’s patch delivery process, this update requires a larger download for Xbox One players but does not impact the overall install size. Please check out our blog for patch notes and information on download sizes.” A number of players have been expressing their views about the huge update. A popular COD gamer sethouttanowhere had written about his views on the Modern Warfare subreddit. He said that it is not possible for every player to have a top-notch connection. He also mentioned that the 65gb re-download was released just now and it would get very difficult for him to download the 65 GB update. Similarly, a number of fans have been expressing their views about the huge update being released.

Due to an issue with Microsoft’s patch delivery process, this update requires a larger download for Xbox One players but does not impact the overall install size. Please check out our blog for patch notes and information on download sizes. https://t.co/0LCWjvrrpn — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) August 15, 2020

A fan commented, “I live in Italy, in a small town on the countryside, and I'd be more than happy to pay for a fast connection, but it's simply not available yet in this place and so I'm stuck with a connection that gives me like 1mbps in download AT BEST, often even less. 66GB for me means I won't be playing the game for at least a day and a half or two. In this case, I'm leaving home for 10 days tomorrow and just wanted to play some CoD today. Guess I won't be playing it until two weeks from now. This sh*t makes me so mad". Similarly, a number of other users have also taken to their social media accounts to express their feelings about the update. Here are some fan reactions about the same.

About an hour later and I still can't play. I don't look forward to update days. pic.twitter.com/8MponC6kF4 — Jerry (@MysticalJedi333) August 15, 2020

This is a joke. How can you justify such a huge difference in size?! pic.twitter.com/XAIceU1xkT — Emma (@EmmaHam41) August 15, 2020

One of the most popular games of the COD gaming series is Call Of Duty Warzone. Call Of Duty Warzone is a multiplayer game that basically works on the main concept of battle royale. Apart from the battle royale wins, there are a number of other challenges and quests for the players to earn some extra points and money. The makers recently released a new update and introduced a new multiplayer map along with custom gun skins to the game It has been developed by TiMi Studios and published by Activision and Garena for Android and iOS. This game was a total hit after it managed to earn around US$327 million with their 250 million downloads that were completed by June 2020.

