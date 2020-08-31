COD Cold War Beta Release Date: Here's When You Can Start Playing The New COD Game

Call Of Duty has been one of the most played game franchise all over the globe. It’s upcoming addition, COD Cold War has certainly managed to get a huge number of players excited for its release. But the makers have now announced a new beta version of COD Cold War is going to be released. Read more to know about the release date of COD Cold War beta version.

Also Read | Best FiNN Loadout For 'Call Of Duty Modern Warfare And Warzone'

Also Read | Call Of Duty Cold War Reveal, Release Date And Other Details You Need To Know

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War beta release date

Take on any terrain. 🏍 🚤 🚁



Pre-order the #BlackOpsColdWar Ultimate Edition and receive the Land, Sea and Air Pack:



https://t.co/5m265wvD8J pic.twitter.com/TGOzorfDvf — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 27, 2020

As of now, the makers have yet not announced the official release date of COD Cold War beta version. But there are a number of leaks about the same. In fact, the makers themselves had accentually revealed the COD Cold War beta release date through the Playstation Store online. A Reddit user had shared the picture on his account that clearly says that the COD Cold War beta is going to be released on October 8, 2020. This was available as one of the perks of pre-ordering the game. The players who will pre-order the game will get early access to COD Cold War. The game will also be released on PS4 for a beta version trial as well.

Also Read | Call Of Duty League Winners To Receive Full-size Championship Throne & $1.5 Million Prize

The makers of Call Of Duty recently released a trailer for COD Cold War on their youtube page. It is called “Know Your History” and is a small teaser for their upcoming Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. The makers have certainly gone for bringing in some real incidents from the Cold War into the game. The trailer also says that it has been inspired by true events. The teaser does not show much about the gameplay or graphics fo the game but gives a brief idea about the game’s plot. The players may or may not be involved with an alleged Soviet spy codenamed “Perseus”. This was flashed during the video and it could be an essential piece of information about the game.

𝚆𝚎𝚕𝚌𝚘𝚖𝚎 𝚝𝚘 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚋𝚛𝚒𝚗𝚔.



𝙿𝚛𝚎𝚙𝚊𝚛𝚎 𝚏𝚘𝚛 𝙲𝚊𝚕𝚕 𝚘𝚏 𝙳𝚞𝚝𝚢®: #𝙱𝚕𝚊𝚌𝚔𝙾𝚙𝚜𝙲𝚘𝚕𝚍𝚆𝚊𝚛. 𝙰𝚛𝚛𝚒𝚟𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝙽𝚘𝚟𝚎𝚖𝚋𝚎𝚛 𝟷𝟹. pic.twitter.com/kM5r8tAkXI — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 26, 2020

The real-life CIA also has some stories about “Perseus” who supposedly was amongst the group of spies that stole US nuclear secrets from the Manhattan Project at Los Alamos. The trailer also mentioned that the worldwide release of the game will happen on August 26. The game’s tag line says, “Know your history or is doomed to repeat it,” and its YouTube description says “Verdansk,” which just is a location of Warzone’s primary map. This location was also a part of the popular game, Call Of Duty Modern Warfare. Activision had also promised that their future games will be linked to Warzone. But unlike Warzone, this game is going to be based on a story and will have a Campaign mode. After seeing the success of Call Of Duty Warzone, it can be anticipated that a number of players will be waiting for this game.

Also Read | Call Of Duty League: Dallas Empire Ease Past Atlanta Faze To Clinch CDL 2020 Title

Also Read | Call Of Duty League: Dallas Empire Leads With Whopping $1.7 Million Revenue In 2020