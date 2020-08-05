COD Mobile Season 9: Release Date And Other Speculated Additions

Call Of Duty mobile has become one of the most played games all over the globe. The players have been waiting for the new season to be released. The makers recently revealed some details about their upcoming Season 9. The fans are really curious to know the release date for Call Of Duty mobile’s season 9 to be released. Read more to find out the COD mobile season 9 release date.

COD Mobile Season 9 release date

📣 Introducing a new feature coming to #CODMobile in the next season, Gunsmith!



❓ Which weapons do you plan on customizing?



🛠 Create your own ultimate weapons in Multiplayer and Battle Royale! pic.twitter.com/nW1vlbIcyZ — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) August 4, 2020

The makers have released the release date for the upcoming season 9 of Call Of Duty mobile. The fans can expect call Of Duty season 9 to be released on August 6, 2020. It is common that the application update will be released some days prior to the release date. Reportedly, the makers are also going to be releasing a brand new map along with season 9. There are a lot of other additions that can be expected from COD’s season 9. All these are just speculations that have been brought up by a number of experienced players and beta testers of Call Of Duty mobile. Here are some new additions that can be expected from season 9.

Custom gun skins are supposed to be added to the game

A couple of new guns are supposed to be added to Battle royale weapon camos. For example ICR-1, KN-44, HVK-30, and QQ9.

Players will now be able to customize their own weapon using a gunsmith and then put in the load before they start the game. During the game, the gun loadout can be found inside the Airdrop.

A new class name, "Hacker" will also be introduced. The 2 main components in the Hacker class include Ice Pick and Hard Wired.

4 new maps including a few from Modern Warfare 2019

WW2 Theme

Gunsmith

10 Loadouts

14 new Battle Royale weapons

New Operator Skill

New Scorestreak

New attachments

New equipment

More about Call Of Duty

Call Of Duty mobile is a multiplayer game that basically works on the main concept of battle royale. Apart from the battle royale wins, there are a number of other challenges and quests for the players to earn some extra points and money. The game has been developed by TiMi Studios and published by Activision and Garena for Android and iOS. This game was a total hit after it managed to earn around US$327 million with their 250 million downloads that were completed by June 2020.

