How To Get Toilet Paper In COD Mobile? Learn All About The Exchange Center & Rewards

COD Mobile has crossed more than 100 million downloads on Google Play Store making it one of the most loved multiplayer games in the world. The most intriguing part about the game that the players love the most is the never-ending fun with exciting challenges, missions and tasks. These tasks are not only challenging but they are also unique and interesting. They provide players with a chance to earn exciting rewards. In this quest to provide its users something new, COD Mobile introduced them with a new event called the ‘Solstice Awakened’ event which grants you with the essential Toilet Papers to earn rewards, yes that is true. This is the reason why many players have been wondering "how to get Toilet paper in COD Mobile?" If you are wondering the same, do not worry, here is all you need.

How to get Toilet paper in COD Mobile?

Image ~ COD Mobile Instagram

Call of Duty Mobile players never knew that toilet papers would help them to earn many exciting rewards in the game. However, there is a simple process to even earn rewards. At first, you need to learn how to get toilet paper in COD Mobile which can later be used to exchange in the COD Mobile Exchange Center to get new things offered in the game.

Currently, there are three exchange items provided for players to earn and redeem rewards. Apart from Toilet Paper the other two are Ration and Petrol. Nevertheless, as per now, players can only obtain two out of the three items. The toilet paper in the game is available from July 20 and below is the list of the dates and the Mode you will be able to find the essential item of the multiplayer game, however, you will have to kill your opponents in the given places and time.

July 20 in Battle Royale Mode

July 21 in Battle Royale Mode

July 22 in Rust Map

July 24 in Scrapyard Map

July 25 in Scrapyard Map

July 27 in Meltdown Map

July 28 in Meltdown Map

July 29 in Highrise Map

COD Mobile Exchange Center

900 Ration + 300 Petrol + 900 Toilet Paper = Guilt

500 Ration + 165 Petrol + 500 Toilet Paper = Man-O-War: Nuclear Fallout

30 Petrol and 80 Toilet Paper = Backpack: Sight Unseen

All Images ~ COD Mobile Screengrab

