Cold War Patch Notes For November 30: Check Out This List Of Changes And Fixes

Cold War is now out of the last week’s 2XP + 2WXP event and the developers have mentioned that they are making a lot of additional tuning changes to the global Weapon XP earning rates for the players. From today onwards, the players will be able to level up their weapons and also unlock more attachments comparatively faster than the previous standard rate in both Multiplayer and Zombies. Continue reading to know all about this Call of Duty Cold War Update.

Also read | AC Odyssey: How To Defeat The Nemean Lion In 'Daughters Of Artemis Quest'?

Cold War Patch Notes

Also read | AC Odyssey Guide: Here's How To Find The Cyclops Location In The 2018 Ubisoft Release

Along with all this, there is also mention of some major fixes like the issue in Zombies which was causing lower-than-targeted Weapon XP earn rates in solo matches and also in later rounds. As a token of appreciation to all the player base, the company also announced that they are planning even more 2WXP events in December.

Here are all the changes which the Cold War Season 1 latest update has brought right after its week-long double XP event which ended on 30th November.

GLOBAL Progression In the progression, the players will now be able to experience Increased Weapon XP earn rates for both Multiplayer and Zombies game modes.

ZOMBIES Progression The players were facing an issue that was causing lower-than-targeted Weapon XP in solo matches and also in the later rounds. Now this problem has been addressed. Another one of the fixes involves an issue where the Napalm Burst Ammo Mod wasn't consistently awarding Weapon XP when equipped. This has also been taken care of as of this update.

MULTIPLAYER Maps Nuketown ‘84 This is the most awaited custom map in Cold War and the changes will include a fix which Closed an out-of-bounds gap that allowed players to stay alive outside of the playable space.

Treyarch - Game features that are mentioned in the patch notes above are based on current in-development features which may or may not change upon the final development stages of the game. Players should know that it is also possible that these features will totally get removed or modified.

Also read | AC Valhalla Guide: Learn How To Get Huldufolk Armor Set In The Game

Also read | AC Odyssey The Monger Decision: Kill In The Cave Or Theatre? Know The Right Choice Here