Cold War Patch Notes For November 30: Check Out This List Of Changes And Fixes

Cold War is now out of the last week’s 2XP + 2WXP event and the developers have mentioned that they are making a lot of additional tuning changes to the global Weapon XP earning rates for the players. From today onwards, the players will be able to level up their weapons and also unlock more attachments comparatively faster than the previous standard rate in both Multiplayer and Zombies. Continue reading to know all about this Call of Duty Cold War Update.
Along with all this, there is also mention of some major fixes like the issue in Zombies which was causing lower-than-targeted Weapon XP earn rates in solo matches and also in later rounds. As a token of appreciation to all the player base, the company also announced that they are planning even more 2WXP events in December.
Here are all the changes which the Cold War Season 1 latest update has brought right after its week-long double XP event which ended on 30th November.
