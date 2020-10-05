Crash Bandicoot 4 Hidden Gems: Locations Of All The Hidden Gems

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time has become one of the most talked-about video games since releasing a few a days ago. The platforming adventure features a variety of playable characters, standard story levels, intense bosses, secret levels, and numerous collectibles.

One of the most sought after collectibles in the game is the hidden gems that allow players to earn cosmetic skins as a reward. Players need to find these hidden gems while completing the standard levels, however, they can be difficult to find. So, let us show you exactly where you should be looking to obtain the hidden gems in Crash Bandicoot 4.

Also Read | Is Star Wars Squadrons Crossplay? Can You Engage In VR Components Of Game?

Crash Bandicoot 4 hidden gems

Here are the different levels in Crash Bandicoot 4 that offer hidden gems to players:

Rude Awakening hidden gem

As soon as you go through the rail grind, you will find a small tent that you need to crawl through. Now, make sure that you don't get to the other side, Instead, you simply need to jump up once you reach the center. After making the jump, you will find the hidden gem.

N. Sanity Peak hidden gem

You will run into your second gem when you are chased by the gigantic monsters during this level. All you need to do is sprint on the left side of the runway so you don't miss it.

A Real Grind hidden gem

This hidden gem can be found on a high platform right before you hit the finish. Your first step will be to reach the top with some boxes on it. Next, you need to slide towards your left followed by a double hop at the end to land right on top of the box. Lastly, jump from the top crate to reach the gem.

Also Read | Crash Bandicoot 4: How To Find Hidden Gem At 'A Real Grind'?

Crash Compactor hidden gem

You will see a silver metal crate with the "!" symbol towards the end of the grind rail. You need to drop down and hit the "!" metal crate before jumping up. Finally, you will find a hidden gem in the wall behind an enemy.

Hit The Road hidden gem

This is one of the easier gems to locate in Crash Bandicoot 4. To find this gem, you need to ride the elevator and go for a sliding jump to enter a nook. Now, you need to go through the nitro crate on your left and jump up to reach the hidden gem.

Truck Stopped hidden gem

Once you approach the massive claw holding a vehicle, you need to locate a platform on your right side and jump onto it. Now jump onto a small yellow platform to obtain the hidden gem.

Booty Calls hidden gem

For this one, you first need to jump up the moving platform in the water. Next, you have to use the platform to hop on to the one on the extreme right to get the next gem.

Thar He Blows hidden gem

When you clear the platform covered in the nitro crate, you need to reach the dock. From there, you should find the hidden gem towards the south.

Hook, Line, And Sinker hidden gem

You will easily find this hidden gem after your first checkpoint on a ledge. You can reach it with simply a wall jump.

Jetboard Jetty hidden gem

You will find the next gem while using the metal planks to cross the water. You just need to get to the top to find it.

Give It A Spin hidden gem

You will easily find this gem next to the first TNT crates towards the right end.

Potion Commotion hidden gem

This one can be found on the wooden platform after performing your first wall jump.

Also Read | Crash Bandicoot 4 Flashback Tapes: How To Get Flashback Tapes To Unlock Secret Levels?

Off-Balance hidden gem

To grab this hidden gem, you need to access the top floor after getting your Phase Mask. You will now have to deal with some enemies and reach the rooftop to obtain the gem.

Home Cookin' hidden gem

For this hidden gem, you need to enter Dingodile's burning diner, go around the room to find your way out. Continue to follow the path before performing a hover jump towards your right to find the gem on top of a platform.

No Dillo Dallying hidden gem

This one can be slightly difficult to spot. The first step is to go through the checkpoint and take a left to find a number of metal crates. Now, jump on top of it and bounce up to obtain the hidden gem.

Bears Repeating hidden gem

Just go through the levels to reach the moving ski lifts. Now, you need to jump down to grab the gem.

Building Bridges hidden gem

Finding this hidden gem is also quite easy. The first thing you need to do is jump on the electrified walls and follow the camera. From there, you will find the hidden gem on the bottom ledge.

Blast To The Past hidden gem

For the next gem, you will have to jump through three rocks. Right after, you need to jump to the left before jumping back to the right after breaking a box. You should find the hidden gem right behind a rock.

Also Read | Is Star Wars Squadrons On PS4? What Are Different Multiplayer Game Modes?

Image credits: Crash Bandicoot | Xbox