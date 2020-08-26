Crysis Remastered System Requirements: Here Are PC Requirements For Seamless Gaming

Crysis Remastered trailer certainly created much anticipation amongst the gaming community. The players have been waiting for the 2007 Crysis remastered version to be released. But after Crytek announced that the remastered version will also be available for Microsoft Windows, the players have been asking about its PC requirements. Read more to know about the Crysis Remastered system requirements.

Crysis Remastered system requirements

Since the last few days, a number of players have been asking things like what are Crysis Remastered system requirements. These details have not been laid out by the makers of the game. But we have seen the trailer and formed our recommended Crysis Remastered system requirements.

No official announcement has been made about he system requirements but we could get an idea of what is needed. These specifications have been suggested for smoother and seamless gameplay. The makers have decided to release the game with Epic Games Store that is available for Microsoft Windows. Here are the Crysis Remastered system requirements.

Crysis Remastered minimum system requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5-6700K or AMD FX-8350 or better

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 7 SP1

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 or better

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Crysis Remastered Recommended Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i7-7700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700 or better

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 12 GB

OS: Windows 10

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB or better

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 3072 MB

The makers have certainly disrupted the gaming fraternity by releasing the remastered version of 2007 game, Crysis. A number of Nintendo Switch gamers have been able to get their hands on the game. The players have been giving a lot of positive reviews about the game.

Crysis official Twitter account also released a tweet that introduced the viewers to the game’s new features. They wrote, “The long wait is almost over - it is Official! Crysis Remastered is coming to your favourite gaming platforms on 18th September 2020. Here's your first Sneak-Peek of the tech trailer including, high-quality textures up to 8K, ray tracing & more.”

The game revolves around a group of military protagonists with "nanosuits", technologically advanced suits of armour that help the protagonists by giving them enhanced physical strength, speed, defence, and cloaking abilities.

