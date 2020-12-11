Cyberpunk 2077 Glitches And Other Irregularities Experienced by The Players

Cyberpunk 2077 has just been released and the fans are asking a lot of questions about the game. They are currently asking about the Cyberpunk 2077 glitches because of the number of irregularities experienced by the players. So to answer their doubts about Cyberpunk 2077 Glitches, we have listed all the information we had about it. Read more about Cyberpunk 2077 glitches.

Cyberpunk 2077 players complaining about some glitches through social media

Cyberpunk 2077 players have recently been talking a lot about the number of glitches experienced by them. This is not a new thing to see some glitches and bugs in the game. Currently, Cyberpunk 2077 glitches and Cyberpunk 2077 exploits have been trending amongst the gaming community. This is because a number of players have also been sharing posts and tweets about the same.

To throw more light on Cyberpunk 2077 glitches, we have listed all these fan reactions on Cyberpunk 2077 glitches and Cyberpunk 2077 exploits experienced by them. After looking at the number of reactions about all these glitches, we are certain that the makers might just fix these issues in any upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 patch. Read more to know about Cyberpunk 2077 glitches and exploits.

Will never progress in Cyberpunk 2077 because I can't stop watching every single driver slowly crash into this one barricade and then yell at me about it pic.twitter.com/AqE5wbCsvT — Chris Livingston (@screencuisine) December 10, 2020

Nearly lost it on stream during this Cyberpunk 2077 glitch. No real spoilers here, and the game is incredibly stable other than this. Not one issue so far! pic.twitter.com/Y6IqHDQeyk — Ash_ðŸ§¢ (@CynaminIvyFluff) December 9, 2020

Loving these Cyberpunk Twitch clips of glitches lol #Cyberpunk2077Hype pic.twitter.com/IlGyeeUp7p — Padoru Xmas (@Dipseydebs) December 10, 2020

Don’t worry everyone we’ll just crunch the staff for another year to iron these out. pic.twitter.com/brj1v0ibtj — Steven (@MrDelabee) December 10, 2020

Long story short:



Rockstar is still unmatched at making immersive open-worlds #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/aEzogt0k3Z — ððšð«ð­ (@ClunkSpider) December 9, 2020

This is Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 currently. Shockingly disappointing. pic.twitter.com/J5nXB0gEYO — Andrew (@ajb1310) December 10, 2020

This is Cyberpunk 2077 - PS4 version 1.00. Resolution is literally below 720p and the game takes 20 seconds to load in textures. Inexcusable. Unfathomable. Unplayable. pic.twitter.com/AZ2OPTnkdL — Michael Does Life (@MichaelDoesLife) December 9, 2020

More about Cyberpunk 2077

To improve your gaming experience, we have also listed the Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements. All the data and the pictures have been taken from the Cyberpunk 2077 official website.

Cyberpunk 2077 is a new role-playing video game that has created much excitement amongst the gaming community. The game has been released on December 10, 2020. It has been created by and published by CD Projekt. The game is available for gaming platforms like PS, PC and Xbox. It will also have a new version of the game when the new generation gaming consoles hit the market during the second half of 2020. Apart from Cyperpunk 2077, CD Projekt has also been involved in some other popular games like The Witcher game franchise. After their The Witcher 3, CD Projekt Red was successful enough to generate the funding and support for the massively ambitious project, Cyberpunk 2077. There have been some rumours of a follow-up game in the franchise, a The Witcher 4, which have started circulating. The game's popularity totally depends on the decades of well-developed storylines and spectacular swordplay which was laid out by the makers of the games.

