Cyberpunk 2077 Happy Together Quest: Band And Good Ending For The Mission

Cyberpunk 2077 has just been released and the fans are asking a lot of questions about the game. They are currently asking about the Happy Together quest in Cyberpunk 2077 because of the number of irregularities experienced.

Cyberpunk 2077 Happy Together Quest

The players can also get the bad ending for Happy Together quest where Barry dies. All the player needs to do is skip to the part where the players find Andrew’s niche before talking to the cops. Select specific dialogue options to get the optional objective. To help you out we have also listed the bad ending right here. The player will first need to reach Barry’s house and choose the option, “I just wanna talk.” He is going to invite you in for a chat in order to explain what’s exactly going on. The player should choose the option, “your friends asked me to drop by” only if he asks about the player’s visit.

You can also try and tell him that “NCPD hasn’t improved, has it?” The player can then ask questions like, “What about your friends on the force?” Barry will explain that his friends are not the best of listeners and can’t totally understand what he’s going through. Then the players can choose to tell Barry, “Everyone has their limits,” in order to explain that Mendez doesn’t know anything to console him. After this, the player should leave Barry along for some time as he will say he needs some time to take in your conversation. They can now find the optional objective to find Andrew’s niche before talking to the cops.

More about Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is a new role-playing video game that has created much excitement amongst the gaming community. The game has been released on December 10, 2020. It has been created by and published by CD Projekt. The game is available for gaming platforms like PS, PC and Xbox. It will also have a new version of the game when the new generation gaming consoles hit the market during the second half of 2020. Apart from Cyperpunk 2077, CD Projekt has also been involved in some other popular games like The Witcher game franchise. After their The Witcher 3, CD Projekt Red was successful enough to generate the funding and support for the massively ambitious project, Cyberpunk 2077. There have been some rumours of a follow-up game in the franchise, a The Witcher 4, which have started circulating. The game's popularity totally depends on the decades of well-developed storylines and spectacular swordplay which was laid out by the makers of the games.

