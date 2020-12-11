Cyberpunk 2077 PS5, Xbox, Stadia Performance: How The Game Is Working On Various Consoles

Cyberpunk 2077 has just been released and the fans are asking a lot of questions about the game. They are currently asking about the Cyberpunk 2077 performance on different consoles because of the number of irregularities experienced by the players. So to answer their doubts about Cyberpunk 2077 performance, we have listed all the information we had about it. Read more about Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 Performance

Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 performance

The players on PS4 have been talking about their Cyberpunk 2077 performance recently. A lot of them have been complaining about a lot of bugs and glitches in the game. Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 performance has not been upto the mark and they have been complaining about their game crashing. But the makers might just look into it and release a patch that might solve all these issues.

Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 performance

The players on PS5 have been loving the game. Not a lot of them have been facing issues playing the game. Overall, Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 performance has been okay because the players have been playing the PS4 versions of the game on their next-gen consoles. This is because the PS5 version of the game has not been released. Players can expect a major upgrade in Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 performance after the next-gen version of the game is released.

Cyberpunk 2077 Stadia perfromance

The players have recently been talking about Cyberpunk 2077 Stadia performance. This is because of the great response players have been giving to this latest action role-playing game. The makers have also added a bunch of graphical presets to prioritize either resolution or frame rate. Overall, the players have been loving Cyberpunk 2077 Google Stadia performance.

Cyberpunk on Stadia looks good. There's also performance and quality modes pic.twitter.com/LmzMnDpyV4 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) December 10, 2020



Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox performance

The Xbox players have been having a mixed opinion about the new release. The next-generation players also have the same option as the Google Stadia version does. The game seems to be working smoothly on Series X and Series S but the normal consoles like the One are still facing some issues. But the makers might just look into it and release a patch that might solve all these issues.

More about Cyberpunk

Cyberpunk 2077 is a new role-playing video game that has created much excitement amongst the gaming community. The game has been released on December 10, 2020. It has been created by and published by CD Projekt. The game is available for gaming platforms like PS, PC and Xbox. It will also have a new version of the game when the new generation gaming consoles hit the market during the second half of 2020. Apart from Cyperpunk 2077, CD Projekt has also been involved in some other popular games like The Witcher game franchise. After their The Witcher 3, CD Projekt Red was successful enough to generate the funding and support for the massively ambitious project, Cyberpunk 2077. There have been some rumours of a follow-up game in the franchise, a The Witcher 4, which have started circulating. The game's popularity totally depends on the decades of well-developed storylines and spectacular swordplay which was laid out by the makers of the games.

