Cyberpunk 2077 Romance Guide: Here's How To Romance With Panam Palmer?

Cyberpunk 2077 has just been released and the fans are asking a lot of questions about the game. They are currently asking how to romance Panam Palmer in Cyberpunk 2077 because of the number of details the makers have added in this game. So to answer the question of how to romance Panam Palmer in Cyberpunk 2077, we have listed all the information we had about it. Read more about how to romance Panam Palmer.

Panam Romance Guide

Panam Palmer is a popular character is a former Nomad of the Aldecaldos clan. To romance with Panam, the players will need to take a male character in Cyberpunk 2077. The player will first meet Panam Palmer during the “Ghost Town” main quest. Panam Plamer is also though she has her own questline that is going to be introduced in the game later. The players will already get to witness a sex scene with Judy, River, or Kerry. After the scene, the next morning players will get a dialogue option, respond to her in a positive manner to start a romance with Panam. Apart from this, there is another way to start a romance with Panam. We have listed all the steps that can answer your question like how to romance Panam Palmer.

Complete the Ghost Town mission and wait for Panam to contact you

Start the side quest, Riders on the Storm where the players will get an opportunity to flirt with Panam by touching her leg.

Then complete the With a Little Help From My Friends side mission and take Panam’s side

Later the players will get an opportunity to try “the moves” by getting close to her and wrapping arms around her.

Later when V and Panam are stuck in the Basilisk tank, players can allow Panam to touch you touch. This will start the sex scene in the game.

Kill the Raffen raiders after all the cut scenes and kiss Panam at the end.

More about Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is a new role-playing video game that has created much excitement amongst the gaming community. The game has been released on December 10, 2020. It has been created by and published by CD Projekt. The game is available for gaming platforms like PS, PC and Xbox. It will also have a new version of the game when the new generation gaming consoles hit the market during the second half of 2020. Apart from Cyperpunk 2077, CD Projekt has also been involved in some other popular games like The Witcher game franchise. After their The Witcher 3, CD Projekt Red was successful enough to generate the funding and support for the massively ambitious project, Cyberpunk 2077. There have been some rumours of a follow-up game in the franchise, a The Witcher 4, which have started circulating. The game's popularity totally depends on the decades of well-developed storylines and spectacular swordplay which was laid out by the makers of the games.

