Fifa 20: New Update Released For PS$, Xbox And Other Gaming Consoles

Quick links:
Fifa 20 players can now be excited as the makers have recently launched a new update fo the game. As the newer version of the game, Fifa 21 release is just around the corner, the updates for Fifa 20 might just slow down. But still, the makers of Fifa 20 have been trying to keep their players with some new patches and updates. Read more to know about the latest update for Fifa 20.
Also Read | Jadon Sancho Scores Using Marcus Rashford Against Marcus Rashford In FIFA 20
Initially, this update was released only for PC gamers. But now it seems like the console players like Xbox and Play Station users can also enjoy this new update. The update is around 5 GB and it was made available this morning. As we all know, there was a lot of confusion regarding the previous update because the makers had not released any details. Players say that the makers had not even given all the changes officially.
Also Read | FIFA 21 Release Date, Pre-order Bonuses And Free Upgrade To Next-gen Consoles
The players felt that there had been more changes than the details that were given about the update. This is the Title Update 19, for Fifa 20. Initially, the Special Quality Filter would display an incorrect option to search for Silver FUT Champions Items. This was not correct because the item rarity that was displayed does not exist in-game. This update also brought in a feature that has been asked by a huge number of FIFA fans and particularly FIFA Ultimate Team players. A Twitter user has also uploaded a screenshot of the new feature of Fifa 20.
Also Read | Premier League To Use EA Sports' FIFA 20 Crowd Noise To Create An Atmosphere On Return
Here's a HD Screenshot.@Marceldzns pic.twitter.com/97qixlxkG2— C.C. 🌸 (@TheAlexC_C) June 30, 2020
Also Read | FIFA 20 Unable To Connect: Is The EA Server Down And What's The Current Status?
Fans have been eagerly waiting for the next installment of Fifa to be released. This will be the 21st addition to the famous Fifa franchise. EA's upcoming Fifa 21 has the official UK and worldwide release date of October 9, 2020. But, the players can also opt-in for a pre-order version of FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition or Champions Edition on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. With that, they will be able to play the new game from October 6, 2020.
Also Read | How To Complete LaLiga TOTSSF Guaranteed SBC In FIFA 20? LaLiga TOTSSF SBC Live