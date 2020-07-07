Fifa 20: New Update Released For PS$, Xbox And Other Gaming Consoles

Fifa 20 players can now be excited as the makers have recently launched a new update fo the game. As the newer version of the game, Fifa 21 release is just around the corner, the updates for Fifa 20 might just slow down. But still, the makers of Fifa 20 have been trying to keep their players with some new patches and updates. Read more to know about the latest update for Fifa 20.

Fifa 20 Server Update

Initially, this update was released only for PC gamers. But now it seems like the console players like Xbox and Play Station users can also enjoy this new update. The update is around 5 GB and it was made available this morning. As we all know, there was a lot of confusion regarding the previous update because the makers had not released any details. Players say that the makers had not even given all the changes officially.

The players felt that there had been more changes than the details that were given about the update. This is the Title Update 19, for Fifa 20. Initially, the Special Quality Filter would display an incorrect option to search for Silver FUT Champions Items. This was not correct because the item rarity that was displayed does not exist in-game. This update also brought in a feature that has been asked by a huge number of FIFA fans and particularly FIFA Ultimate Team players. A Twitter user has also uploaded a screenshot of the new feature of Fifa 20.

Here are the changes in the new Fifa 20 Server Update

The makers have added the Special Quality Filter. This is a new feature that will be activated through a server release at a later date and time. The date and time of the activation will be announced on the official EA Fifa Twitter account.

This Special Quality Filter will give the players an option to search for the exact Player Item rarity.

The players can find this Special Quality Filter in the Transfer Market. They can also find it in the Club tab of the Squad screen.

The players can access this Special Quality Filter by just hovering over the Quality tile while performing a search.

Then the players have to press their controller’s confirmation button.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the next installment of Fifa to be released. This will be the 21st addition to the famous Fifa franchise. EA's upcoming Fifa 21 has the official UK and worldwide release date of October 9, 2020. But, the players can also opt-in for a pre-order version of FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition or Champions Edition on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. With that, they will be able to play the new game from October 6, 2020.

