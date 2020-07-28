FIFA 20 Update 1.24 Patch Notes And Upcoming Pre-season Promo

Video game developer EA Vancouver has rolled out a new update for EA Sports FIFA 20 for both Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles. The FIFA 20 update 1.24 is live and ready to be installed. The update will require 4.5GB of space on both the platforms. The company had also released an update on PC earlier.

The latest FIFA update 1.24 doesn't bring any significant changes to the game and targets on fixing bugs and glitches in FUT. The company has also released the official patch notes, however, it doesn't clearly specify the changes that players can expect after the update.

FIFA 20 update 1.24 patch notes

Take a look at the official patch notes for FIFA 20 update 1.24 here:

FUT

The following issues have been addressed:

Removed TOTW and FUT Champions Bronze Player Item rarities from displaying on the Special Quality Filter as these items are not present in-game

Various changes and bug fixes

FIFA 20 pre season promo

EA Sports is scheduled to kick off its new FIFA 20 Pre-Season promo on Wednesday, July 29 at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT / 6 PM BST. The latest promo has been advertised to huge promotion in the game.

A new ‘Pre-Season’ promo is starting up in FIFA 20 and something tells us progress will carry over to #FIFA21 pic.twitter.com/57oL6vG8Qb — FIFA 20 FUT News (@UltimateTeamUK) July 24, 2020

There aren't enough details surrounding the event and what can be expected, however, the event is likely to make a lot of announcements. There have also been rumours online suggesting that players might get a chance to gain early bonus content for the upcoming FIFA 21, which includes players, and objectives along with the Squad Building Challenges. However, the game developers haven't provided any details on the same.

And while we're set to get a new version of FIFA later this year, we still have a few months left. This means that the game developers could still bring upgrades for FIFA 20. A number of top stars have also confirmed their transfers for the upcoming season, so it's likely that the company will update the cards for the said players with their new teams.

Image credits: EA