Fortnite Makers To Add New Skin For Popular Content Creator, Lachlan

Fortnite happens to be one of the most famous games that has been played daily by thousands of players from all over the globe. There are a number of different skins and features for your in-game avatar that can be utilized by a player. Makers just added a new set of skin for Lachlan. So we have decided to talk about those skins and emotes. Read more to know about the new skins and emotes added for Lachlan and his fans in Fortnite.

Fortnite makers release a new skin for the popular gamer, Lachlan

Welcome to the Icon Series, @LachlanYT!



Check out our blog for more info and stay tuned for our next Icon Series addition @TheGrefg coming later.



Read more: https://t.co/QVKoBZ1FYo — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 30, 2020

The makers have recently announced that they will be releasing a new skin for a popular content creator called Lachlan. This Lachlan skin is going to be added to their Icon Series. This happened after the makers Announced that Lachlan Ross Power will be the next content creator that is going to get a skin by Epic Games. This Lachlan skin is going to be a special release and the makers have even planned a special vent for the same.

On the date of release, the makers have set up a tournament where players will get to witness the debut of the Skin, Back Bling Emote and Pickaxe once Lachlan goes live on the day of the tournament. They have not yet released anything related to this tournament. Details of the tournament are still yet to be released, but we will let you know as soon as more information is released. The special part about this tournament is that the winner of this tournament will get the full Lachlan set before it is released. The skin and all the Lachlan items will be available in the Item Shop on November 12th at 7 pm ET.

