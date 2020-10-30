Fortnite Phone Booth Locations: Here's Exact Locations Of These Phone Booths

Fortnite happens to be one of the most famous games that has been played daily by thousands of players from all over the globe. There are a number of different skins and features for your in-game avatar that can be utilized by a player. Makers just added a new set of challenges for the players. So we have decided to talk about those additions to the game. Read more to know about some Fortnite Phone Booth Locations.

Fortnite Phone Booth locations

The players have been asking questions like where are the phone booths in Fortnite and what are the phone booth locations. This is after the makers added an option to change the disguise of the character that will make you battle royale game easier in Fortnite. Thus looking out for these phone booth location is a must. There are a total of 3 places where the players can find these phone booths. The players can go to specific locations like The Rig, The Agency, or The Grotto for phone booths. To help you out, we have listed down a small guide to help you disguise yourself by finding these Phone Booth locations throughout the map.

Start a new game of Fortnite's Battle Royale. It is better to opt for a Solo than Team Rumble, for challenges like these.

After starting the game, the players will need to land at one of the new locations.

Aim for places like The Rig, The Agency, or The Grotto.

The phone booth at The Rig will be located at the southwestern corner of the location, just between shipping containers.

The phone booth near The Agency will be located outside. Just follow the southern walls of the facility.

The last phone booth will be located in The Grotto. The players can find the underground facility on the eastern side of the map.

To use the phone booth, just walk to it and hold the button prompt to disguise.

Fortnite Season 4 Week 10 challenges

Search 7 chests at the Upstate New York - 25,000 XP

Collect 150 metal at Slurpy Swamp - 25,000 XP

Catch 3 fishes at the Heart Lake - 25,000 XP

Eliminate 3 enemies at the Lazy Lake- 25,000 XP

Eliminate 3 enemies by hitting them with a vehicle - 25,000 XP

Deal 300 damage to enemies at the Sentinel Graveyard - 25,000 XP

Drive a boat from The Fortilla to The Authority in less than 4 minutes - 25,000 XP

Ride 20,000 meters in one vehicle - 50,000 XP

