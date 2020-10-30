Fortnite Phone Booth Locations: Here's Exact Locations Of These Phone Booths

Quick links:
Fortnite happens to be one of the most famous games that has been played daily by thousands of players from all over the globe. There are a number of different skins and features for your in-game avatar that can be utilized by a player. Makers just added a new set of challenges for the players. So we have decided to talk about those additions to the game. Read more to know about some Fortnite Phone Booth Locations.
The players have been asking questions like where are the phone booths in Fortnite and what are the phone booth locations. This is after the makers added an option to change the disguise of the character that will make you battle royale game easier in Fortnite. Thus looking out for these phone booth location is a must. There are a total of 3 places where the players can find these phone booths. The players can go to specific locations like The Rig, The Agency, or The Grotto for phone booths. To help you out, we have listed down a small guide to help you disguise yourself by finding these Phone Booth locations throughout the map.
