Fortnite Predator Skin Release Date: Read To Know Details About How To Get The Skin

The Predator made his debut with the film Predator that was released in 1987. The predator is a Yautja warrior. This warrior is the latest addition to the game Fortnite. As per a report published in polygon.com, Epic Games announced that the Predator will be available in Fortnite as a part of Chapter 2 Season 5 Battle Pass.

As a result of this addition, the Predator will now be joining the crew of guest characters in the game like Din Djarin, Grogu, Kratos, Master Chief, and others.

How to get the Predator skin?

If you are wondering how to get the Predator skin, then do not worry. You do not need to buy this from the item shop. The Battle pass owners will be able to complete the different Fortnite Predator quests that have been added to the quest menu. After the successful completion of the Fortnite Predator quests on the menu, you can earn the skin in the old manner. The only quest that you need to complete is to Defeat the Predator.

Three of the quests have been revealed till now. They are Find the Predator’s mysterious pod, collect three health packs and talk to 3 NPCs- Beef boss, remedy, and dummy. All of these challenges can be completed very easily. Most of them need you to target specific areas on the map.

Apart from the skin of the Predator, the gamers can also collect the arm blade of the Predator as a pickaxe tool. A new weapon wrap is also available. This will give the guns a matte black color and a red neon shade.

The Predator skin is also equipped with an emote known as Bio-Helmet Online. The Predator takes the helmet off and roars. This is a reference to the climax in the original 1987 film. One can also get other unlockable cosmetics like the banner, Heat Vision Hunter spray, and the emoticon.

Predator skin release date

Are you wondering when the Predator skin will be released? The predator skin release date was scheduled for 20th January. It was known that this will be available with the 15.21 update. Even if the skin is not available on the same day, it will be available soon. As per a report on sportskeeda.com, the Predator skin is not the only bounty hunter skin that is coming to this popular game. Rumours have it that The Terminator might well be coming to this game as well.

