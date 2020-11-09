Fortnite Return To IPhone And IPad Might Be Closer Than Intended; Read Details

Epic and Apple’s battle wages on. The battle started as Apple didn’t appreciate Epic’s proprietary in-app purchasing system. Epic wasn’t on board with sharing commissions for their in-app purchases with Apple and now both companies have entered a legal confrontation. Till the case is not resolved, Apple has decided to remove Fortnite from its app store. Fans of the game have a sliver of hope left for Fortnite return to iPhone and iPad because of a new gaming streaming service joining the platform.

Fortnite returns to iPhone and iPad?

The trial between Epic and Apple has been set for May 3, 2021, and before that date, it's highly unlikely for Apple to allow the game back into its iOS app store, but there still might be a chance. Nvidia is starting its new cloud service called GeForce Now. This cloud-based gaming platform has not been officially announced for iOS but Apple has confirmed that these applications can run through Safari or any other web browser download through the app store. Nvidia Geforce Now is a cloud gaming service just like Google’s Stadia. Geforce Now’s game library consists of Fortnite at the moment, but it is possible it will get dropped for the release. Players are hoping for Fortnite to return to iPhone and iPad.

Fortnite vs Apple

Fortnite has been one of the top used applications in both the Apple app store and the Google Play store. Both companies have decided to get rid of Fortnite from their app stores as they have observed a breach in the antitrust laws by Fortnite. Apple has some quid pro quos to its in-app purchases system. Every in-app purchase made, puts 30% commission to Apple. Fortnite decided that they could manoeuvre around this system and introduce their own unauthorized payment system to skip the 30% commission. Apple caught hold of this and removed the application from its app store.

Epic wants Fortnite to be on the app store temporarily at least until the trials decide the conclusion of the case. Epic has made statements where they say that the commission that Apple is charging is extreme and it violates the Sherman Anti-Trust act. To this, Apple retorted that distributing services through multiple channels and charging a commission is not an illegal practice. They also said that these charges help other expenses, such as maintaining user privacy.

Epic and Apple are getting slanderous

Epic and Apple have been very public about their mutual hatred. Apple has called the lawsuit a malicious one, it has called it a plan designed by Epic to recreate the lost interest in Fortnite. Epic has compared Apple’s practices to George Orwell’s famous novel.

It is reported that this is a very high-profile case and could lead to some serious changes. If the cases are ruled in Epic’s favour, every app store is going to go through some serious changes and monopolistic practices should come to a sudden end. If the case is ruled in Apple’s favour, then it could lead to the termination of Epic’s Developer credentials and also answers the question if app stores can block 3rd party applications or not.

