Mysterious Claw Marks In Fortnite: Fins These Marks At The Following Locations

Fortnite happens to be one of the most famous games that have been played daily by thousands of players from all over the globe. Fortnight is a multiplayer game that basically works on the main concept of battle royale. There are a number of different skins and features for your in-game avatar that can be utilized by a player. Read more to know about Fortnite.

Also Read | Dr Doom Set To Show Up In Fortnite Season 4 Along With The Marvel Superheroes Gang

Also Read | New Guns In Fortnite Season 4 Chapter 2 And All The Latest Features; Read Details

Fortnite players spot three mysterious claw marks

Fortnite’s latest collaboration with Marvel Studios has certainly gained a lot of attention on social media. The players have now been asking a lot of questions about the new Marvel characters being introduced to the game. The makers not only added the characters but also some challenges related to the superheroes. Currently, the players have been talking about the mysterious claw marks challenge that has been introduced to the game. Just like Deadpool and Aquaman skins were introduced, makers are now going to release the mysterious claw challenges every week. The players need to complete all these weekly challenges in order to get the Wolverine skin in Fortnite.

Where are claw marks in Fortnite?

The makers are planning to release 3 different mysterious claw challenges. Each challenge will be live for a week and the players need to complete them for the skin. Players online have already started this and have shared the locations of the challenge. It is rumoured that all the challenges or mysterious claw marks are present in Weeping Woods. The first claw marks can be found just south of the trailer park in Weeping Woods on a toilet stall. While the second one is spotted nearby, one of the trailers that have been parked outside. And the last claw location can be spotted at the top of the tower that is located to the west of the trailer park in Weeping Woods. This mark is seen on a fridge. After completing all these three challenges, the players will get a Wolverine-themed spray and will successfully move on to the second Wolverine challenge.

Also Read | Fortnite Season 4 Victory Umbrella Looks Straight-up Fire, Check It Out Right Now

Source: InTheLittleWoods Youtube

More about Fortnite

Fortnite was removed from Apple’s App Store serves permanently. This had been done because of the Epic Games legal and regulatory fight against Apple. Epic Games had released a legal statement regarding Fortnite being banned from Apple’s servers. They said that the removal of Fortnite is "yet another example of major organizations flexing its enormous power in order to impose unreasonable restraints and unlawfully maintain its 100% monopoly over the market for in-app payments on phones”. Epic Games also released a Tweet regarding the same and created a PR campaign against Apple.

Also Read | Fortnite Season 4: How To Transform Jennifer Walters To She-Hulk?

Also Read | Fortnite Season 4 Mythic Weapons: Where To Find All The Weapons?