Fortnite Shutting Down: Is The Popular Battle Royale Game Ending?

Fortnite happens to be one of the most famous games that have been played daily by thousands of players from all over the globe. It is a multiplayer game that basically works on the main concept of battle royale. But lately, a number of rumours have surfaced on the internet claiming that the Fortnite is soon going to be shut down. Fans have been asking a lot of questions about Fortnite being discontinued. Read more to know about Fortnite.

Also Read | Where Are Missing Parts For The Spaceship In Fortnite Season 3?

Also Read | Fortnite Champion Series Qualifier 2 Overall Standings And Latest Results

Is Fortnite shutting down?

A number of rumours stating that Fortnite is going to end in 2020. But these do not seem to be true as no official statement or tweet has been released by Fortnite. A number of users also claims that there were a number of tweets that claimed the discontinuation of Fortnite which have now been deleted. It could be a possibility that the social media accounts were hacked and the game is not going to be shut down. Yes, the game’s popularity has reportedly gradually been decreasing but Epic Games has managed to earn a lot of money with it. In 2019, the company reportedly managed to earn a historic amount of $1.8 billion through its battle royale title. No other game has managed to bring in such an outstanding response in terms of financial collection.

Also Read | Scary Fortnite Maps And The Creative Codes To Enter The Game Mode

More about Fortnite

The game has also been getting a lot of popularity for their virtual concert. Travis Scott also took a step to give his fans some new Travis Scott beats. He managed to do the same by performing at a virtual live concert of the popular game, Fortnite. The rapper managed to bring in around 12 million people as he performed a set of his most famous songs along with a completely new song for all the viewers stuck inside their houses due to the pandemic.

A popular skin has just hit the servers of Fortnite. Players have been going crazy over the new White Knight skin. The makers have released the skin in the store for players to enjoy their winter season skin just now. This is also a shocking thing as they had initially decided to ban the skin from the game. Players have been sharing videos about missing this feature. But now, a number of players have been noticing that the White Knight skin is back in Fortnite. One can check the Fortnite official website for the same.

Also Read | Cars In Fortnite Expected To Be Included With The Upcoming 'Joy Ride' Update

Also Read | Fortnite Update 'Joy Ride': What Time Are Cars Coming In The Battle Royale Game?