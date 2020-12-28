Genshin Impact Ancient Carvings: Complete Guide For All Genshin Impact Douts

The players have recently been asking a lot of questions recently. They are currently trying to find more information about Genshin Impact Ancient Carvings. This is because a number of players have eben facing issues clearing this quest. So to help you guys out, we have listed out complete Genshin Impact Ancient Carvings quest just for you. Read more about it

Also Read | Genshin Impact Peak Of Vindagnyr: A New Domain Is Added To Dragonspine Peak

Also Read | Genshin Impact Dragonspine Tablets: Here Are The Location Details For All 8 Tablets

Genshin Impact Ancient Carvings

The players need to find The eight Ancient Carvings that have been scattered throughout Dragonspine. To complete the Genshin Impact Ancient Carvings quest, all the players need to do is interact with one craving in the game. Doing that should illuminate a glyph in the secret room where the players can find the Snow-tombed Starsilver blueprint.

After the players have collected all eight glyphs and have lit them by interacting with each stone, they will be to cross the locked door and get their prize. To help, we have also listed a video uploaded by a popular gamer on Youtube. We have also listed some additional information about Genshin Impact and the character tier list available for the players.

Also Read | Genshin Impact Crimson Agate Locations: Learn About All The Areas

More about Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is a popular Gatcha-based, free-to-play game that has gained massive popularity amongst the gaming community. A number of streamers have been playing this game continuously and are certainly loving it. This free-to-play action role-playing game has been developed and published by miHoYo. During its launch, Genshin Impact managed to collect around $250 million within a month, making it one of the largest mobile game launches in history. A number of people ask about the characters available in the game. The makers have added a huge variety of characters to choose inside the game.

Genshin Impact Tier list

S-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact

Diluc (Pyro, Claymore)

Venti (Anemo, Bow)

Qiqi (Ice, Sword)

Razor (Electro, Claymore)

Fischl (Electro, Bow)

Keqing (Electro, Sword)

A-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact

Jean (Anemo, Sword)

Xiangling (Pryo, Polearm)

Chongyun (Ice, Claymore)

Traveler (Anemo, Sword)

Xiao (Anemo, Polearm)

B-Tier Characters IN Genshin Impact

Mona (Water, Catalyst)

Barbara (Water, Catalyst)

Ningguang (Geo, Catalyst)

Traveler (Geo, Sword)

Klee (Pyro, Catalyst)

Bennett (Pyro, Sword)

C-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact

Lisa (Electro, Catalyst)

Kaeyta (Ice, Sword)

Noelle (Geo, Claymore)

Sucrose (Anemo, Catalyst)

Xingqiu (Water, Sword)

Beidou (Electro, Claymore)

D-Tier Character in Genshin Impact

Amber (Pyro, Bow)

Also Read | Genshin Impact: How To Unlock The Dragonspine Statue Of The Seven?

Also Read | Genshin Impact Leaks For 1.3: Here Are All The Known Leaks For The 1.3 Update