Genshin Impact Guide To Freedom: Follow This Location Guide To Find This Item

Genshin Impact will mark its completion of the first month since release on the 28th October. The first major update is soon to follow along with new characters and tier changes. Continue reading to know about the current tier list and the location guide for the "Guide to Freedom" talent levelling material.

Genshin Impact Guide to Freedom Location

The Guide to freedom is a Talent level up material with a rarity of 3 stars.

It is officially described as - Freedom is the spirit of the Land of the Wind. The freedom of travel is one of such. It is the freedom to traverse the land freely without being obstructed. As of now, there are two ways to obtain it:

Location one - Can be obtained from the Forsaken Rift (on Monday, Thursday and Sunday)

Location two/ Method two - Its crafting type is alchemy and 3 Teachings of Freedom are required to craft one Guide to Freedom material.

Guide to "Freedom" is used for levelling the talents of the below mentioned 4 characters:

Amber

Barbara

Diona

Sucrose

Genshin Impact Tier List

S-Tier Characters

Venti Element: Anemo (wind) Weapon: Bow Elemental Skill: Skyward Sonnet Elemental Burst: Wind's Grand Ode

Diluc Element: Pyro Weapon: Claymore Elemental Skill: Searing Onslaught Elemental Burst: Dawn

Fischl Element: Electro Weapon: Bow Elemental Skill: Nightrider summons Elemental Burst: Midnight Phantasmagoria

Qiqi Element: Cryo Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Adeptus Art: Herald of Frost Elemental Burst: Adeptus Art: Preserver of Fortune



A-Tier Characters

Jean Element: Anemo (wind) Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Gale Blade Elemental Burst: Dandelion Breeze

Keqing Element: Electro Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Stellar Restoration Elemental Burst: Starward Sword

Traveller (Anemo) Element: Anemo (wind) Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Palm Vortex Elemental Burst: Gust Surge

Xiangling Element: Pyro Weapon: Polearm Elemental Skill: Guoba Attack Elemental Burst: Pyronado

Razor Element: Electro Weapon: Claymore Elemental Skill: Claw and Thunder Elemental Burst: Lightning Fang

Xaio Element: Ameno (wind) Weapon: Polearm Elemental Skill: Lemniscatic Wind Cycling Elemental Burst: Bane of All Evil

Mona Element: Hydro Weapon: Catalyst Elemental Skill: Reflection of Doom Elemental Burst: Stellaris Phantasm

Barbara Element: Hydro Weapon: Catalyst Elemental Skill: Let the Show Begin Elemental Burst: Shining Miracle heals Barbara and the party.



B-Tier Characters

Traveller (Geo) Element: Geo Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Starfell Sword Elemental Burst: Wake of Earth

Klee Element: Pyro Weapon: Catalyst Elemental Skill: Jumpy Dumpty Elemental Burst: Sparks 'n' Splash

Chongyun Element: Cryo Weapon: Claymore Elemental Skill: Chonghua's Layered Frost Elemental Burst: Cloud-parting Star

Bennett Element: Pyro Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Passion Overload Elemental Burst: Fantastic Voyage



C-Tier Characters

Kaeya Element: Cryo Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Frostgnaw Elemental Burst: Glacial Waltz

Lisa Element: Electro Weapon: Catalyst Elemental Skill: Violet Arc Elemental Burst: Lightning Rose

Beidou Element: Electro Weapon: Claymore Elemental Skill: Tidecaller Elemental Burst: Stormbreaker

Ningguang Element: Geo Weapon: Catalyst Elemental Skill: Jade Screen Elemental Burst: Starshatter

Sucrose Element: Anemo Weapon: Catalyst Elemental Skill: Astable Anemohypostasis Creation - 6308 Elemental Burst: Forbidden Creation

Xingqiu Element: Hydro Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Fatal Rainscreen Elemental Burst: Raincutter

Noelle Element: Geo Weapon: Claymore Elemental Skill: Breastplate Elemental Burst: Sweeping Time



D-Tier Characters

Amber Element: Pyro Weapon: Bow Elemental Skill: Explosive Puppet Elemental Burst: Fiery Rain



Genshin Impact Download

Genshin Impact is available for PS4, PC, Android, and iOS platforms. Below are the links for each one, and the game can be downloaded directly from there:

Promo Image Credits: miHoYo