Genshin Impact Guide To Freedom: Follow This Location Guide To Find This Item

Genshin Impact features another talent level up item known as Guide to Freedom which is similar to Guide to Ballad material. Read on to know more.

genshin impact

Genshin Impact will mark its completion of the first month since release on the 28th October. The first major update is soon to follow along with new characters and tier changes. Continue reading to know about the current tier list and the location guide for the "Guide to Freedom" talent levelling material.

Genshin Impact Guide to Freedom Location

The Guide to freedom is a Talent level up material with a rarity of 3 stars. 

It is officially described as - Freedom is the spirit of the Land of the Wind. The freedom of travel is one of such. It is the freedom to traverse the land freely without being obstructed. As of now, there are two ways to obtain it: 

  • Location one - Can be obtained from the Forsaken Rift (on Monday, Thursday and Sunday)
  • Location two/ Method two - Its crafting type is alchemy and 3 Teachings of Freedom are required to craft one Guide to Freedom material.

Guide to "Freedom" is used for levelling the talents of the below mentioned 4 characters:

  • Amber
  • Barbara
  • Diona
  • Sucrose

Genshin Impact Tier List

S-Tier Characters

  • Venti 
    • Element: Anemo (wind)
    • Weapon: Bow
    • Elemental Skill: Skyward Sonnet
    • Elemental Burst: Wind's Grand Ode
  • Diluc 
    • Element: Pyro
    • Weapon: Claymore
    • Elemental Skill: Searing Onslaught
    • Elemental Burst: Dawn
  • Fischl 
    • Element: Electro
    • Weapon: Bow
    • Elemental Skill: Nightrider summons
    • Elemental Burst: Midnight Phantasmagoria
  • Qiqi 
    • Element: Cryo
    • Weapon: Sword
    • Elemental Skill: Adeptus Art: Herald of Frost
    • Elemental Burst: Adeptus Art: Preserver of Fortune

A-Tier Characters

  • Jean 
    • Element: Anemo (wind)
    • Weapon: Sword
    • Elemental Skill: Gale Blade
    • Elemental Burst: Dandelion Breeze
  • Keqing 
    • Element: Electro
    • Weapon: Sword
    • Elemental Skill: Stellar Restoration
    • Elemental Burst: Starward Sword
  • Traveller (Anemo) 
    • Element: Anemo (wind)
    • Weapon: Sword
    • Elemental Skill: Palm Vortex
    • Elemental Burst: Gust Surge
  • Xiangling 
    • Element: Pyro
    • Weapon: Polearm
    • Elemental Skill: Guoba Attack
    • Elemental Burst: Pyronado
  • Razor 
    • Element: Electro
    • Weapon: Claymore
    • Elemental Skill: Claw and Thunder
    • Elemental Burst: Lightning Fang
  • Xaio 
    • Element: Ameno (wind)
    • Weapon: Polearm
    • Elemental Skill: Lemniscatic Wind Cycling
    • Elemental Burst: Bane of All Evil
  • Mona 
    • Element: Hydro
    • Weapon: Catalyst
    • Elemental Skill: Reflection of Doom
    • Elemental Burst: Stellaris Phantasm
  • Barbara 
    • Element: Hydro
    • Weapon: Catalyst
    • Elemental Skill: Let the Show Begin 
    • Elemental Burst: Shining Miracle heals Barbara and the party.

B-Tier Characters

  • Traveller (Geo) 
    • Element: Geo
    • Weapon: Sword
    • Elemental Skill: Starfell Sword
    • Elemental Burst: Wake of Earth
  • Klee 
    • Element: Pyro
    • Weapon: Catalyst
    • Elemental Skill: Jumpy Dumpty
    • Elemental Burst: Sparks 'n' Splash
  • Chongyun 
    • Element: Cryo
    • Weapon: Claymore
    • Elemental Skill: Chonghua's Layered Frost
    • Elemental Burst: Cloud-parting Star
  • Bennett 
    • Element: Pyro
    • Weapon: Sword
    • Elemental Skill: Passion Overload
    • Elemental Burst: Fantastic Voyage

C-Tier Characters

  • Kaeya 
    • Element: Cryo
    • Weapon: Sword
    • Elemental Skill: Frostgnaw
    • Elemental Burst: Glacial Waltz
  • Lisa 
    • Element: Electro
    • Weapon: Catalyst
    • Elemental Skill: Violet Arc 
    • Elemental Burst: Lightning Rose
  • Beidou 
    • Element: Electro
    • Weapon: Claymore
    • Elemental Skill: Tidecaller
    • Elemental Burst: Stormbreaker
  • Ningguang 
    • Element: Geo
    • Weapon: Catalyst
    • Elemental Skill: Jade Screen
    • Elemental Burst: Starshatter
  • Sucrose 
    • Element: Anemo
    • Weapon: Catalyst
    • Elemental Skill: Astable Anemohypostasis Creation - 6308
    • Elemental Burst: Forbidden Creation
  • Xingqiu 
    • Element: Hydro
    • Weapon: Sword
    • Elemental Skill: Fatal Rainscreen
    • Elemental Burst: Raincutter
  • Noelle 
    • Element: Geo
    • Weapon: Claymore
    • Elemental Skill: Breastplate
    • Elemental Burst: Sweeping Time

D-Tier Characters

  • Amber 
    • Element: Pyro
    • Weapon: Bow
    • Elemental Skill: Explosive Puppet
    • Elemental Burst: Fiery Rain

Genshin Impact Download 

Genshin Impact is available for PS4, PC, Android, and iOS platforms. Below are the links for each one, and the game can be downloaded directly from there:

