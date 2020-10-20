Genshin Impact Guide To Freedom: Follow This Location Guide To Find This Item

Quick links:
Genshin Impact will mark its completion of the first month since release on the 28th October. The first major update is soon to follow along with new characters and tier changes. Continue reading to know about the current tier list and the location guide for the "Guide to Freedom" talent levelling material.
Also read | Cold War: Best M16 Loadout To Enhance The Weapon's Capabilities
Also read | Cold War: Best AK 47 Loadout To Unlock The Gun's Maximum Potential
The Guide to freedom is a Talent level up material with a rarity of 3 stars.
It is officially described as - Freedom is the spirit of the Land of the Wind. The freedom of travel is one of such. It is the freedom to traverse the land freely without being obstructed. As of now, there are two ways to obtain it:
Guide to "Freedom" is used for levelling the talents of the below mentioned 4 characters:
Also read | Genshin Impact Thundering Fury: Here Is A Full Guide On This Artifact Set
Genshin Impact is available for PS4, PC, Android, and iOS platforms. Below are the links for each one, and the game can be downloaded directly from there:
Also read | Genshin Impact Midsummer Courtyard: Here Is A Full Guide On Clearing This Area